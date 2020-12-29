On Tuesday, the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the Incarnate Word Cardinals 79-51 inside of United Supermarkets Arena.
“I think they’ll be a real factor in their conference this year,” Beard said on the Incarnate Word program.
After the Cardinals suffered many cancellations due to COVID-19 issues, they finally got to play tonight.
“I’m happy for all the Incarnate Word and Texas Tech players that got to play tonight,” Beard said.
As the game got started, sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. picked up where he left off after a 21-point showing against Oklahoma. Shannon had five points in the first four minutes of this game, allowing Tech to open with a 9-3 lead.
Around the 13-minute mark, sophomore guard Kevin McCullar checked into his first game of the season. He had been sidelined with a left ankle sprain. The crowd inside the arena erupted as he walked onto the court.
“It was an emotional game to finally be back out there,” McCullar said after the game. “I’m just glad to be back out there with my team.”
Tech also started to play better with him on the court, going on a 7-0 run heading into the under-12-minute timeout.
The Cardinal offense struggled to score the ball, as they were in a seven-minute scoring drought with seven minutes left until halftime. The Tech offense continued to crash the offensive glass and get second-chance points, allowing them to go on a 13-0 run over that time.
The Red Raiders led 23-6 with 07:14 left in the first half.
McCullar continued to impact the game, scoring nine points with less than four minutes left in the half.
Tech made four of their last five field goals heading into halftime as they continued their dominant performance. At the break, Tech led 41-19.
The Red Raiders utilized two aspects of the game that are critical to their identity to build the lead: forcing turnovers and crashing the offensive class. Tech had 15 points off turnovers and 12 second chance points at the break.
The second half started out strong as well for Tech. At the 12-minute media timeout, the Red Raiders had made all of their last four field goal attempts.
The Tech offense cooled off a bit as the reserves checked into the blowout game. The Red Raiders had missed their last five field goals heading into the under-eight media timeout but still led 64-39.
As good as the Tech offense was, the defensive end was where they hung their hats. The Red Raiders held Incarnate Word to 36 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent shooting on three-point attempts. They also turned 20 Cardinal turnovers into 26 points.
“I think our defense is obviously doing a lot of good things, but we’re still striving for that consistency,” Beard said on his defense.
The offensive glass was another bright spot for the Red Raiders, where they had 17 offensive rebounds they turned into 20 second-chance points.
The depth of this Tech team showed tonight, with nine players scoring at least five points.
The biggest bright spot in the game was the return of McCullar, who finished with BLANK points and BLANK rebounds.
“We were just grinding everyday . . . but everyone here in the program kept me positive,” McCullar said on his road to recovery. “It felt good to finally get out there today.”
