On Tuesday, the Red Raiders defeated the Texas Southern Tigers at home by a final score of 14-2, moving them to 4-3 on the season.
Tech’s Tuesday lineup was as follows:
1. Dru Baker (LF)
2. Jace Jung (2B)
3. Dylan Neuse (CF)
4. Cole Stilwell (C)
5. Cal Conley (SS)
6. Kurt Wilson (3B)
7. Nate Rombach (1B)
8. Braydon Runion (RF)
9. Cody Masters (DH)
Redshirt freshman Cal Conley and freshman catcher/infielder Nate Rombach were the two hottest bats for Tech heading into the contest, slashing a .414 and .421 batting average through the team’s first six games, respectively.
Sophomore RHP Micah Dallas was tabbed with his second start of the season in the contest.
Dallas was roughed up in his first start of the season at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown. Against Ole Miss he allowed 5 runs in 2.2 innings pitched, striking out 2 along the way. However, of his 5 runs allowed, only 2 of them were earned.
The Ole Miss game was Dallas’ first start for the Red Raiders since his freshman year with the club, as he worked as a reliever for the entirety of the shortened 2020 campaign.
Dallas was sharp in the early goings against the Tigers, striking out six batters in his first 3.0 innings of work.
Tech’s offense got behind Dallas’ hot start quickly. In the bottom of the 1st inning with two outs, junior infielder Kurt Wilson poked a two-run single into right field to give the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead.
In the 2nd, sophomore outfielder Baker singled with two-outs and quickly stole second base to put himself in scoring position. Then, freshman infielder Jung brought Baker home with an RBI-single up the middle to extend the lead to 3-0 in favor of Tech.
Tech in the top of the 4th had a prime chance to break the game open, but failed to turn a bases loaded with no-outs situation into more than one run via a sac-fly from Jung.
Sophomore catcher/infielder Cole Stilwell had an impressive day from behind the plate. Stilwell gunned down two runners trying to steal second base in the contest, including one on a "Strike 'Em Out, Throw 'Em Out" highlight to end the top of the 5th inning.
Dallas was pulled before the start of the 6th. His final statline was 5.0 innings pitched, 0 runs allowed, 8 strikeouts, and 3 walks. Confidence was key for the 6’2 righty, who received the win for his efforts.
“I think you're already defeated if you go out there thinking you're not the best picture in the world,” Dallas said. “As a pitcher at this high of a level, you better have that confidence thinking, ‘Hey I'm the best guy in the world’.”
Freshman RHP Andrew Devine was the first reliever out of the pen for Tech.
Devine, like Dallas, struggled in his first outing of the season for the Red Raiders. On opening day, Devine came in during the 9th for the save opportunity against Arkansas. Long story short, he blew the save and gave up 5 earned runs along the way.
Tuesday, however, was a solid outing for Devine.
The 5-foot-10-inch righty was dealing for the Red Raiders, striking out 3 and allowing no hits in his 2.0 innings pitched.
Tech’s offense really hit its stride in the bottom of the 7th.
Junior and freshman utility men Easton Murrell and Drew Woodcox both had RBI-singles early in the inning to put the Tech lead at 8-0.
Then, star junior outfielder Dylan Neuse made his presence felt with a three-run double. Neuse later scored on a wild pitch to put the Tech lead at 12-0.
Rombach drove in one more run on a double to cap off the Red Raider’s 7-run inning.
Tech led 13-0 going into the 8th inning.
Freshman RHP Brandon Beckel relieved Devine in the 8th for Tech.
In the 8th, the Red Raiders and Tigers traded runs after Beckel gave up the Tiger’s lone run of the game via an RBI-single and Neuse took it back with an RBI-double.
LHP Nick Gorby closed it out for Tech in the 9th, but not before giving up a run. The final score was 14-2, with the Red Raiders improving their record to 4-3 on the year.
“We (just) show up every day and prepare to play today's game and honestly, as far as (the record) and whatnot,” head coach Tim Tadlock said about Tech finally being over .500 in the news conference postgame. “What you can do is you can control what you can control, at your preparation each day and trying to play the game the right way and whatever happens, we’ll take that, you know, as long as we're preparing the right way”.
Jung and Neuse lead the way for Tech, driving in four runs each in the game.
The Red Raiders will be back Wednesday afternoon for the second and final game of the series against Texas Southern. Freshman RHP Chase Hampton is expected to start for Tech in that contest.
That game will begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.
