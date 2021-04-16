The No. 8 Red Raiders will be in Morgantown, West Virginia this weekend to take on the Mountaineers in a three-game series.
The Red Raiders will head into their weekend slate coming off a pair series wins at home against the TCU Horned Frogs and SFA Lumberjacks. They have won four games in a row.
West Virginia is currently riding a two-game win streak of their own, but they still sit below a .500 winning percentage on the season.
“When you get (to Morgantown) the game is the same, within, you know, the baselines and on the diamond,” head coach Tim Tadlock said. “The challenge really on the road is probably (just) getting the same amount of work in and getting your routine in and your 40 minute window for batting practice”.
Tech will be shorthanded, as junior outfielder Dylan Neuse and sophomore RHP Brandon Birdsell were both recently ruled out for the rest of the season with injury.
Junior utility man Kurt Wilson will be sidelined as well for at least six weeks with injury, and sophomore outfielder Dru Baker remains day-to-day.
The Red Raiders are currently 24-7 on the season and are 5-4 in conference play.
The Mountaineers are 13-14 on the season and are 4-5 in conference play.
“(The Mountaineers have) got three really good left handers going this weekend, it’ll be a good challenge,” Tadlock said. Their lineup is always tough, and those guys do a good job with their teams”.
Tech’s expected weekend starters are as follows:
Game 1: LHP Patrick Monteverde (5-1, 2.58 ERA)
Game 2: RHP Micah Dallas (1-2, 3.37 ERA)
Game 3: LHP Mason Montgomery (1-1, 4.13 ERA)
Each game of the series will be streamed on ESPN+.
