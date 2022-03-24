Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team fell to Duke University 78-73 in a Sweet 16 matchup held in the Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday, unable to overcome a 22-point performance by Duke’s freshman forward Paolo Banchero despite 21 points from super-senior forward Bryson Williams.
Duke’s head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, who announced in June that the 2021-22 season would be his last, earned his 100th career NCAA Tournament victory with the win.
"First of all we want to congratulate Duke on a great game, great second half, very, very good team, and obviously better well coached," Tech's head coach Mark Adams said after the loss.
Adams finishes 27-10 in his first season as the head coach of a Division 1 basketball program after coaching the Red Raiders to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a Sweet 16 appearance for the first time since 2019, according to Tech Athletics.
Williams reached 21 points by shooting 8-16 from the field with two three-pointers and three free throws.
One of four super-seniors on a roster that featured only five returners from last season, Williams said he thinks Adams is one of the greatest coaches in basketball.
"Coach Adams, to me, is one of the greatest coaches in the country," Williams said. "For him to be able to pull in a group of guys together from different institution and get us to buy in ... I mean that's special."
Williams' didn't end his thanks with his team though, instead he said Texas Tech is an institution of love and support.
"The way the fans and everybody was just behind us, and everyone that's involved with Texas Tech," Williams said. "It's a blessing for all of us to play here, I'll remember these guys for the rest of my life."
A pair of guards were the only other Red Raiders to score more than ten points with 17 from redshirt junior Kevin McCullar Jr. and 13 from super-senior Adonis Arms.
"In my opinion, this is the greatest teams I've ever been on," Arms said. "I love these guys and I'll never forget them, especially Coach Adams. He's probably my favorite coach I've ever played for."
Super-senior forward Kevin Obanor scored 10 points and hauled in 10 rebounds, recording the sixth double-double of his sixth NCAA Tournament career in just six games.
Entering the contest, Duke was 29-3 when shooting better from the field than its opponent and only 1-3 when the reverse occurred, according to Duke Athletics. At halftime, Tech led 33-29 after shooting 45 percent from the field while the Blue Devils shot 36 percent.
In the second half, Duke shot 70.8 percent from the field and ended the game with a rate of 51.9 percent. Tech improved their shooting rate to 48.6 percent in the second half, but they ended the game at 47 percent and the Blue Devils shot better than their opponent for the 30th time this season, according to Duke Athletics.
Three consecutive fast break scores gave Tech an early 10-2 lead, but Duke tied the game at 12-12 less than five minutes later with a 10-2 run of its own.
Tech either led or tied with Duke for the game’s first 12 minutes, until Duke’s sophomore point guard Jeremy Roach hauled in a defensive rebound and then scored on the other end with a paint jumper to give the Blue Devils a 24-22 lead.
Super-senior Kevin Obanor then responded with his second three-pointer of the game to bring his scoring total to six points. He only added two more points before halftime, but finished the first half with a team-high eight points and eight rebounds.
Tech led for a majority of the first half, all except for a brief minute and 15 seconds of Duke having four ties. It took seven second-half minutes for Duke to tie the game for a fifth time, capitalizing on a three-minute scoring drought by Tech to tie the game at 47-47.
Banchero then made a jumper to give Duke its first lead of the second half and largest of the game up to that point (three points), but Tech responded with two consecutive scores from Williams and McCullar.
Duke’s only larger lead came with 27.6 seconds left in the game, when back-to-back scores from sophomore guard Roach resulted in a five-point lead for the Blue Devils.
"When you're playing a team like Duke, that has so much firepower on the offensive end and so many guys that can do great things on the floor one-on-one, it's always going to be hard to stop," Williams said. "Those guy's had momentum going into the end of the game and fully took advantage of it."
Arms then responded with a dunk to cut it a one-score game, and after two free throws from Duke’s junior forward Wendell Moore Jr., Arms made a three-pointer to cut Duke’s lead to two points with 13.1 second remaining.
Duke’s freshman forward A.J. Griffin was then fouled and made both free throw attempts to improve the Blue Devils’ lead to 77-73 with 4.8 seconds remaining. Duke added one more point with a free throw in the game’s final moments, but Tech was unable to muster a comeback.
"This is a tough time for us, you know, when our our season ends," Adams said. "We're gonna have a lot of time to celebrate, this has been an unbelievable year but I've got a lot of guys tearing up in that locker room."
The Red Raiders conclude their first season after a coaching change with two NCAA Tournament wins, while Duke will go on to the Elite Eight to face the Arkansas Razorbacks, who upset the West Region's No.1 seed Gonzaga on Thursday.
"Love these guys, so blessed that I had the opportunity to coach them and I wish I could coach em for another game," Adams said. "I just can't express how much I appreciate the working habits and how coachable these guys are ... it's just so enjoyable for me and this will be a team that I'll always remember."
