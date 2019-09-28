The Texas Tech volleyball team suffered its first conference loss of the season, 3-0, to No. 6 Texas on Saturday in Austin.
Tech’s volleyball team traveled to Austin to play the Longhorns, who were riding a seven-game win streak and coming off its first conference win with a 3-1 victory over West Virginia, according to Texas Athletics.
The Red Raiders fought in the match but couldn’t maintain a solid offensive run, losing by scores of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-18, according to Texas sports stats.
Through the first two sets, the Longhorns had a hitting percentage above .500 and the Red Raiders could not keep the same pace as they were hitting .270, according to the stats. Although that has been about the average hitting percentage for the Red Raiders, Tech was not able to generate enough blocks to throw off the Longhorns' attack.
Texas finished the game with 12 block assists and tacked on a solo block, making it tough for Tech to find a rhythm offensively, according to the stats.
The Red Raiders had 10 attacking errors through the first two sets compared to the Longhorns' two, according to the stats. The high number of attacking errors helped Texas, who already was making stops on defense.
The errors evened out in the third set as the Red Raiders recorded six attacking errors compared to Texas’ five, according to the stats. However, the forced errors were not enough for Tech to make a comeback.
Senior Emily Hill finished with 11 kills and sophomore Brooke Kanas added 10 kills of her own while Tatum Rohme led the team with 29 assists, according to the stats.
Defensive specialists Katy Northcut and Emerson Solano combined for 15 digs on the backline, but that was not enough to stop Texas from recording 48 kills in the match, according to the stats.
Texas finished the match hitting .456 percent while Tech finished with a .231 hitting percentage, according to the stats.
The Red Raiders will continue their road trip as they travel to Manhattan, Kansas to take on Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.