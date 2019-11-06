After Texas Tech football’s second bye week of the season, head coach Matt Wells and the Red Raiders are hoping to finish the season strong after losing three consecutive games.
Heading into the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Wells announced senior running back Armand Shyne will miss the rest of the season due to broken ribs. Wells continued to say that Shyne could possibly see the field one more time in a Tech uniform if the Red Raiders make a bowl game.
“Unfortunate for us. Ta’Zhawn (Henry) and SaRodorick (Thompson) will both step up,” Wells said. “Jax Welch will be the third tailback in that situation but we’ll be fine there, those two guys are playing well right now and are very healthy and ready for the stretch run.”
In other injury news, Wells said sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman and freshman quarterback Maverick McIvor are both day-to-day and will be X-rayed soon. Other players who are dealing with day-to-day injuries include sophomore defensive lineman Nelson Mbanasor, senior defensive back Desmon Smith and junior linebacker Evan Rambo, Wells said.
Coming off of a bye week, Wells said he thinks the team responded well during its week without a game, despite suffering a 37-34 loss to Kansas the week before.
“I think last week was good. It was a combination of practice and rest,” Wells said. “They came in here this morning, even last night, I think refreshed, refocused. There’s a little bit of a renewed energy, I think for this stretch run.”
One thing Wells said he has seen improvement on from the first week of the season is the Red Raiders’ body language. It is something he thinks is very important, he said.
“I think body language is important. The vibe that you give as a leader, as a captain, as starters, I think that’s so important,” Wells said. “I think it’s how you live your life. It’s how you wake up every single day, you come in the building, going to school, the way you grind, to being a football junkie, I just think your body language is extremely important.”
With just four games left in the regular season, Wells said there is always time and room for improvement. He noted that some teams will get lazy and lack discipline as the season nears an end, but being disciplined and accountable helps teams win games.
Although the Red Raiders had more time to rest with the bye week, Wells said there are several things the team worked on as they prepare to finish the rest of the season. A few of the things Wells said the offense needs to improve on are its communication, alignment and technique.
Aside from the offense as a whole, he said junior quarterback Jett Duffey has played well and shown improvement since being named the starting quarterback for the Red Raiders.
“The thing that as a quarterback you got to do before you win a game is not beat yourself. He’s done that,” Wells said. “He’s been very stingy with the football and given us a chance in every game, really, and I think that’s the mark of a good quarterback. I think the better he becomes within some of the things that he needs to improve on, you know, I think maybe you get to the point where the quarterback can win one for you.”
Even though Wells said Duffey has played well this season, he also mentioned there are a few things he needs to work on in the quarterback room.
“I just think some of the progressions in our passing game, some of the things in the run game that whether it’s reading the run game, it’s checking out a run game, all those kind of things that I think continue to come with time and different looks each week,” Wells said, “and they’re certainly getting addressed in the QB room.”
Junior defensive back Zech McPhearson spoke about what the defense practiced during the bye week after losing to the Jayhawks.
“We definitely have tightened up,” McPhearson said. “Coach (Keith Patterson) always talks about staying linked up through adversity, through the change of emotions and all that stuff. That’s one thing I think we have done really well is just, although things aren’t going the way we wanted to, we just stand together as a team.”
Like the offense, Tech’s defense also worked on its communication and alignment during the bye week, but McPhearson said the biggest issue the defense worked on after the game against Kansas was the single-play drives.
“That’s what really hurt us,” McPhearson said. “We can’t give up those, really, like, four plays I believe. That was one-play drives that they were all touchdowns and as a defense and as a secondary, that’s going to really come to hurt you if you allow teams like Kansas to do one-play drives on you.”
Currently, the Red Raiders are tied for first in the Big 12 with 11 interceptions, according to the Big 12. Individually, senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III also leads the nation with seven interceptions this season.
Although the Red Raiders have been effective with takeaways, McPhearson said the defense needs to be better at forcing takeaways to help fuel the team.
“In a game like (Kansas) we just didn’t have enough takeaways and takeaways is really what gets everything going,” McPhearson said. “It gets the emotion high, it just, it just rubs off on everybody else and rubs off to the offense. So that’s one thing I would say to focus on this week in practice is just like working on making plays, competing when the ball’s in the air, everybody running to the ball, trying to get the ball back to the offense.”
With the Red Raiders coming off a week of rest, Tech and West Virginia will kick off at 11 a.m. in Morgantown, West Virginia on Saturday. Both the Red Raiders and Mountaineers have a 3-5 overall record and a 1-4 record against teams in the Big 12.
