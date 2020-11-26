After their dominant 43-point victory over Northwestern State in the season opener, Texas Tech will look to sustain their success against Sam Houston State.
The Bearkats opened their season against SMU on Friday, suffering a 97-67 loss.
During their loss, junior guard Zach Nutall scored 36 points against the Mustangs. This will pose an interesting challenge for a Red Raider defense that held the Demons to 34 percent shooting on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders made the most of their opportunities against Northwestern State by forcing turnovers and limiting the turnovers they committed.
“I thought we easily could have had a five, six turnover game out there . . . I think to keep it at ten playing that many young, new guys at the end is a positive,” head coach Chris Beard said in a postgame press conference about his team’s turnovers in the season opener.
The Red Raiders also forced 19 turnovers that they turned into 31 points.
Tech also demonstrated the ability to distribute the ball evenly across multiple positions, accumulating 22 assists in the opener. The Red Raiders only had three games with 22 or more assists last season, according to Sports Reference.
“The balance is what we’re looking for,” Beard said after the game. “A lot of unselfish plays out there tonight on offense.”
Two transfers made their impact immediately felt for the Red Raiders against Northwestern State.
Junior guard Mac McClung led all scorers with 20 points against the Demons. McClung also had three assists and steals on the night, while committing no turnovers.
Senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva managed to secure a double-double in just 18 minutes of game time. The senior finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds, five of those rebounds coming on the offensive end.
Santos-Silva was the first Red Raider to have a double-double on opening night since Norense Odiase had 16 points and 10 rebounds against Loyola-Maryland on Nov. 14, 2014.
“I like everything about Marcus,” Chris Beard said after the game. “I like that he was the first guy in the gym tonight, I like that he had energy this morning, he was texting me and teammates last night about the game plan, guy’s a winner.”
The Red Raiders will look to open their season on a 2-0 start against a Bearkat team that finished with an 18-13 record last season, the same as last year’s Red Raider team.
“Winning never gets old,” Beard said after his team’s season opening victory against Northwestern State.
Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT Friday and will be broadcasted nationally on ESPNU.
