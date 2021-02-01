After an incredible comeback against LSU on the road, Texas Tech will now shift their attention to one of the hottest teams in the nation.
The Oklahoma Sooners are 11-4 on their season and 6-3 in conference, placing them third in the Big 12’s standings.
Despite multiple players missing time due to COVID-19, including veterans Austin Reaves and Brady Manek, the Sooners have defeated three-straight top-10 teams.
Oklahoma’s high-profile offense has averaged 75.8 points per game during their current five-game win streak.
The offense begins with Reaves, who is averaging 15.8 points and 5.1 assists per game this season, according to Sports Reference. Reaves missed the Sooners’ last game as he had to sit out due to COVID-19 protocols.
Sophomore guard De’Vion Harman has developed into the Sooners’ system is now averaging 13.1 points per game, according to Sports Reference.
Senior Brady Manek began the season with his usual offensive production but has fallen into a mid-season skid after having to miss some time. Manek is averaging just 6.1 points per game over his last seven games, which is 8.3 points fewer than he averaged last season, according to Sports Reference.
Junior guard Umoja Gibson, who transferred into the program from North Texas, has quickly become one of the team’s best shooters. Gibson is making 43.8 percent of his 4.9 three-point attempts per game, according to Sports Reference.
The Red Raiders secured a road win against the LSU Tigers after going on a 12-0 run in the final minute of the game. That victory pushed them to 12-5 on their season, but Tech still sits sixth in the Big 12 with a conference play record of 4-4.
Junior guard Mac McClung is currently on an offensive tear, scoring 24.5 points per game over his last four contests, according to Sports Reference. McClung has not only scored at a high clip during this stretch but has done so efficiently, making an impressive 44.8 percent of his three-point attempts, according to Sports Reference.
Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. recorded his first career double-double against the Tigers and remains one of the most versatile Red Raiders. Shannon is now averaging 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season, according to Sports Reference.
Sophomore guard Kevin McCullar continues to provide defensive prowess and elite rebounding for Tech. Against LSU, McCullar secured six rebounds while scoring 10 points.
After allowing two LSU players to score over 25 points, the Red Raiders will look to tighten up defensively and not let Oklahoma get rolling on offense.
This game will tip-off at 8 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena and will be nationally televised on ESPN. It will also be broadcasted on Double T 97.3 FM.
