The no. 7 Red Raiders will begin conference play this Friday night at home against the no. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Tech has won fourteen games in a row, but has not played against a nationally ranked opponent since their opening weekend in Arlington, where they went 0-3 against three top-ten opponents, including the now no. 1 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks.
While they have not played a lot of top-tier talent lately, rankings-wise, the Red Raiders have still been in some close games against some competitive competition. Five of their last seven contests have been separated by one run.
In their final game of their series against the Huskies in particular, the Red Raiders found themselves in a pickle trailing by two runs heading into the bottom of the 10th inning.
Following a nine inning stretch where the entire Tech team had managed two total home runs, first baseman Nate Rombach, shortstop Cal Conley, and catcher Braxton Fulford all launched three no-doubt back-to-back-to-back jacks to open the inning and end the game.
“We joke that we only like to play close games this year. And I think that that prepares us in a great way because (in) Big 12 play, you know, all the competition is good,” said Fulford. “You know the games aren't going to be blowouts, 90% of the time on so you can never just sit back and expect to win. You got to be engaged in the whole game, you know, you got to have quality at-bats every time you step up there and so I'm actually kind of glad we've had a lot of close games, it's kept us engaged and it'll benefit us in the long run”.
Fulford’s walk-off capped off the 14th straight win for the Red Raiders as they head into conference play. Their record currently sits at 14-3 overall.
During this impressive stretch, the balance of this Red Raider roster had been key. When the pitching staff is off, the offense has picked up the slack and vice versa.
No matter what issues seem to plague Tech on any given day there is always someone or some part of the team that seems to step up when the Red Raiders need it.
“Our pitchers pitch with emotion and I think that kind of just comes with team chemistry and that we're all very passionate on and off the field,” said left fielder Dru Baker after game two against UConn. “When a guy like Micah (Dallas) comes in that we know gets fired up, he'll get fired up for us (and) we’ll get fired up for him. It just kind of changes the whole dynamic and we want to make a big play for him like he wants to make a big pitch for us. So it just goes hand in hand there”.
The synergy of this team is what has made it so successful. After everything that could have gone wrong went wrong for this team on opening weekend, they have to be commended for how well they have responded.
The team’s defense and offense has been led so far by two lefties, redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde and freshman Jace Jung.
Monteverde is currently sporting a 3-0 record, a 0.78 ERA, and a 0.522 WHIP in four starts on the season. He has been lights out this season, including back-to-back starts against Houston Baptist and Sam Houston where he threw 7.0 scoreless innings in each contest.
Jung is having just as impressive a season for Tech on the offensive side of things. He is currently slashing a .403/.524/.823 line to go along with his team-leading seven home runs and 27 RBIs. The younger brother of former Tech great Josh Jung has stuck out as the hottest bat in a Red Raider lineup that is chock full of talent. More on Jung’s hot start can be found here.
Coach Tadlock announced Thursday that sophomore RHP Micah Dallas would be back in a reliever role the weekend following a few starts to open up the season. Dallas was lights-out from there for Tech in the shortened 2020 season.
“We like him coming out of the bullpen after anybody, obviously, he's a guy (that) has a lot of experience. We also like him starting, I have no problem running out there tomorrow,” said Coach Tadlock. “(It’s) just not the time right now to try to, you know, move guys around”.
Currently, Tech (no. 7), Texas (no. 10), Oklahoma State (no. 14), and TCU (no. 15) are all nationally ranked from the conference.
Even though only four Big 12 teams are ranked, all of them have a record of .500 or better. West Virginia is currently in last place in the conference with a 5-5 overall record.
The Big 12 conference is expected to be a bloodbath as usual, but the Red Raiders were in fact projected to be the conference winners in the coaches’ preseason poll.
Tech’s projected weekend starters against the pokes are as follows:
Game one: RHP Brandon Birdsell (2-0, 4.60 ERA)
Game two: LHP Patrick Monteverde (3-0, 0.78 ERA)
Game three: LHP Mason Montgomery (1-0, 3.26 ERA)
Their first game against Oklahoma State will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night at Rip Griffin Park and will be streamed on ESPN+.
