The No. 4 Red Raiders will be in Manhattan, Kansas, this weekend to play a three-game series against the Kansas State Wildcats. This is Tech’s first series on the road all season, not counting games at a neutral site.
This will be each team’s second series of conference play.
Tech currently boasts a 19-4 record overall and a 2-1 record in the conference.
K-State is 13-10 overall, while sitting in last place in the conference standings at 0-3.
“They got a kid that's probably projected to go in the first 20 picks of the draft….he's got a really good arm (and has) been around the league three years now,” head coach Tim Tadlock of K-State.
The player Tadlock was referring to is sophomore LHP Jordan Wicks, who has stood out so far for the Wildcats to the tune of A 4-1 record and 2.65 ERA in six starts this season, according to baseball-reference.
Wicks is expected to start Thursday night against Tech’s sophomore RHP Brandon Birdsell.
In their first taste of Big 12 action two weeks ago, the Red Raiders defeated the then-no. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys in that series 2-1. Whereas the Wildcats are coming directly off being swept by the same Cowboys team.
The Red Raiders are currently being led on offense by sophomore outfielder Dru Baker, who is currently coming off his second straight Big 12 player of the week award.
Baker is batting .442 on the season with one home run, 14 RBIs, and 32 runs scored heading into the matchup, according to Tech Athletics.
On the defensive side of things, redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde has led the way.
In six starts, he has a 5-0 record, 0.75 ERA, and 0.667 WHIP to go along with his 39 strikeouts, according to baseball-reference.
The Red Raiders have won 19 of their last 20 games behind the strong play from these two among others.
“Going to Manhattan is always interesting. Just going north of here, you really never know what you're going to get as far as weather goes, first of all, said Tadlock. “So you're hoping that, you know, you get a clean date to play three days in a row”.
Barring a change in game scheduling, the expected Red Raider starters for the series are as follows:
Game one: RHP Brandon Birdsell (3-1, 3.25 ERA)
Game two: LHP Patrick Monteverde (5-0, 0.75 ERA)
Game three: LHP MAson Montgomery (1-0, 4.00 ERA)
All games in this series will be streamed on ESPN+.
