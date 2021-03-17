With March Madness just around the corner, fans around the country have been frantically doing their best to fill out their brackets in time before the tournament starts.
This year, the Red Raiders, who finished the season No. 20 in the nation, will head into the tournament as a No. 6 seed of the South Region of the tournament.
Tech finished 17-10 in their regular season, losing by one point to Texas in the Big-12 tournament in their last game.
But despite the loss, head coach Chris Beard has confidence in his team.
“I think you could ask Baylor you could ask Oklahoma state what they think of Texas Tech,” Beard said. “And I don’t think there’s anybody in this tournament we can’t beat.”
This appearance will mark the 17th all-time official appearance for Tech in the tournament, as their appearance in 1996 was vacated. Their tournament record in those appearances is 14-17.
“When we came to Tech five years ago, our thing was, we got to get in the fight,” Beard said.
The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, which is made up of ten members, is who decides the initial ballots, selections, seeding, and, in the end, official bracket.
Once a team is selected as one of the top 64 in the nation they are divided into four locational sections. The sections are East, South, West, and Midwest.
Once placed into a regional section, each team is seeded somewhere between one and 16 to find their final positioning on the bracket.
Tech’s last tournament appearance came in 2019, when they were a No. 3 seed in the West Region. That team, led by now-Minnesota Timberwolf Jarrett Culver, wound up coming within one win of becoming national champions.
Along the way during that run, the Red Raiders beat No. 1 seeded Gonzaga and No. 2 seeded Michigan State before falling in overtime of the championship game to Virginia.
Tech’s 2020 squad, led by now-Sacramento King Jahmi’us Ramsey, would have made the tournament last year, had it not been canceled due to COVID-19.
Even though that squad finished out the season on a four-game losing streak, they could have easily made noise in March for the same reason this year’s squad can.
There is a reason that this tournament is such a hot-spot for betting every year. With so many teams and so little known entities, nobody knows for sure how these tournaments are destined to play out.
Upsets, blowouts and unexpected heroes are just part of an event that captivated a national audience year after year.
In fact, according to NCAA Statistics, in nine out of the past 10 March Madness tournaments, a fifth-seeded team, or a team lower than the fifth seed has reached the final four of competition.
And on the rare occasion, teams like these can win the whole thing.
The Red Raiders may only be a No. 6 seed within their region, but all it takes is one guy to get hot, and it can flip the entire script.
One of March Madness’ most intriguing offers is seeing who will rise up above the rest and put on a show.
Steph Curry for Davidson in 2008, Kemba Walker for UConn in 2011, or even Carsen Edwards for Purdue in 2019 all are perfect examples of guys who were seldom known nationally until they put on a show for the country in the tournament.
Perhaps Red Raider fans will get another glimpse at the ‘March Kyler Ewards’ who fans seem to flock to. Or maybe junior guard Mac McClung will get on a hot streak at just the right time.
The two are part of a bigger product of Tech basketball that is looking to ramp up toward the tournament in hopes of avoiding an early exit.
“Nobody on our team wants to go home early,” Edwards said. “So I mean, we’re gonna give it our all the first game and, you know, try to come up with a victory.”
Fortunately for Tech, while the team has its fair share of limitations, it also has its fair share of talented players who could find a groove at any moment.
The Red Raiders will open up the tournament against the No. 11 seeded Utah State Aggies, who finished their regular season with an impressive 20-8 record.
Because they were only a No. 6 seed, Tech will have to face an incredibly talented Arkansas Razorbacks team in the second round if they advance.
But a lot of the Red Raiders are going into the matchup with additional baggage.
Both Santos-Silva and McClung have limited, or early-exit March Madness remembrances.
“He didn’t win his first game. So I mean, he has a little chip on his shoulder.” Edwards said about Santos-Silva’s March Madness appearance. “He wants to get far and not only just win the first game but win games after.”
It will be a long road back to the final four head coach Chris Beard’s squad, but if they can play their best and be a little bit lucky, anything can happen.
“Here we are for the fourth straight year,” Beard said “We’re right in the middle of the fight.”
Their first game will take place on March 19. The entire tournament will be held this year in Indianapolis.
