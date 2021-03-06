Tech baseball is set for their second game of the Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic in Houston. The Red Raiders will be taking on the Sam Houston Bearcats in the game where redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde will start his third game of the young season.
Both Tech and Sam Houston are coming off wins on the first day of the tournament.
Monteverde has been tremendous thus far for Tech. Across two starts this season, he’s pitched 11.0 scoreless innings on his way to a 1-0 win-loss record with 14 strikeouts and 3 hits allowed, according to baseball-reference.com.
After his last start, he attributed his hot start to the confidence he has in his craft.
“Honestly I feel (if I’m gonna have a good day) right when I get to the ballpark. I’m not the most talented pitcher, but I think I’m most confident in myself and my abilities,” Monteverde said in a news conference . “Just (anything) to give myself that feeling of confidence (helps)”.
Monteverde will be opposing Bearcat LHP Matt Dillard in the contest, who is 0-1 on the season with a 18.69 ERA, according to baseball-reference.com.
The Red Raiders are coming off an impressive win over Texas State in their first win of the weekend.After trailing 4-3 in the 7th inning, junior catcher Braxton Fulford launches two separate two-run home runs in the 7th and 8th innings to propel Tech to a 8-4 victory.
Freshman RHP Hayde Key pitched 3.0 scoreless innings out of the pen for Tech, receiving the win for his efforts.
Friday’s contest was Tech’s first close win of the season, as all of their previous wins came by at least a seven run differential.
“Those are the kind of baseball games that you’ve got to enjoy,” said coach Tadlock in the post game news conference. “It's just a lot of fun watching guys compete and try to go win pitches and just get a lot of enjoyment out of it. And when you come out on the right side of it, obviously you get (even) more enjoyment out of it”.
The Red Raiders are currently 6-3 on the season, but will have a chance to improve that Saturday afternoon with a win over the Bearcats.
