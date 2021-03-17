Texas Tech men’s basketball is entering its third-straight NCAA tournament with an opening appearance against Utah State on March 19.
Back-to-back-to-back trips to the big dance is a program record for the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics. They will enter action as the No. 6; Utah State is No. 11.
But despite late success, Tech has a bit of history in March.
17 prior trips to the NCAA Tournament dating back to 1954 outlines Tech’s basketball program, according to Tech Athletics. Through the perilous program restructuring in Lubbock, the Red Raiders have seen a flurry of head coaches lead them to March Madness.
Head coach Chris Beard is the latest, as he joins Tubby Smith, legendary head coach Bob Knight, James Dickey, Gerald Myers, Gene Gibson and the trailblazer - Polk Robison, who was the first Tech head coach to bring the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament in 1954.
With an 18-7 record, Polk, in his eighth season at the helm, battled Santa Clara in the first round of the tournament, losing 73-64.
They spent just one year out of play until their resurgence in 1956, according to Tech Athletics, where they lost another first-round heartbreaker in a one-point, 68-67 victory.
Throughout the years, traditions, culture and preparations are instilled into any great program, and for Tech, it lays the foundation of a solid postseason.
“I think we’ve been preparing for this since like, you know, since we got here, I mean, just the beginning of the year,” junior guard Kyler Edwards said. “We’ve just been preparing every day, I feel like.”
Edwards is perhaps the most seasoned veteran on the team, in respect to years at Tech and March Madness appearances.
The 6-foot-4-inch junior was part of the 2019 national championship contender team for Tech. And along the way, Edwards provided numerous sparks off the bench. According to Tech Athletics, he averaged 5.5 points and 1.1 assists in his limited role.
But he saved his best for last, over doubling his scoring total in the National Championship game with 12 points against Virginia on the biggest stage of his life, to that point.
Fast forward two years, Edwards will have another opportunity to shine at the big dance come March.
But even as a veteran leader, March always holds surprises.
“I was star-struck when I first got in there,” Edwards said about his arrival to assembly hall. “Just seeing the banners in the arena was pretty cool.”
But the program is still centered around a solid base for Tech.
No more focused on the foundation of merit than Beard, who has brought a light to Lubbock at the head of a competitive basketball team.
“A lot of what we do is based on past years,” Beard said. “There’s a lot of things that we’re doing consistent with, you know, what we’ve done before.”
And what better path to follow than a program-leading win streak into the final stage of the NCAA Tournament?
But with all the nerves of the biggest stage in college basketball, a calmness comes from being prepared.
“I think confidence comes from preparation and your calmness comes from knowing that you’ve done everything you can do,” Beard said. “If we’re gonna make a run in this deal, you know, nerves can’t be a factor.”
The battle tested, Red Raiders have gone through a flurry of difficult battles heading into March, in the middle of a conference with seven March Madness entrees, six of which are nationally ranked.
Tech will enter the tournament sitting at 17-10 overall, and a 9-8 record in conference play.
And even though the Red Raiders have struggled on the road during the 2020-’21 season (5-4), their habits do not change.
“For us, it’s just controlling what we can control,” Beard said. “If we’ve got an opportunity to practice we got to get better. This was the message on day one. And this was the message you know, 25 minutes ago when I talked to our team last.”
Tech will bring its process and preparation to a meeting with Utah State at 12:45 p.m. on March 19 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
