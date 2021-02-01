On Monday, No. 13 Texas Tech defeated No. 9 Oklahoma 57-52 inside of the United Supermarkets Arena.
“I feel like our last two games, we’ve fought, and we’ve stayed together,” sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said on his team closing out another big win.
Sophomore guard Kevin McCullar started the game aggressive on offense, scoring Tech’s first four points.
Despite the hot start from McCullar, Tech struggled with ball protection. The Red Raiders committed six turnovers in the first 11 minutes of the game.
Tech struggled to make shots early in the game, shooting just 5-of-16 in the first 13 minutes of the game. Still, the Tech defense held Oklahoma to just 28 percent shooting, allowing them to lead 14-10 with 7:12 remaining until halftime.
Both offenses continued to struggle from the field, as Oklahoma shot just 26 percent from the floor in the first half. Tech was able to go on a mini 5-1 run to close out the half, boosting their shooting efficiency to 34 percent and gain a lead.
The Red Raiders led 25-18 after a low-scoring first half.
The second half began with an offensive burst from the Sooners. Senior forward Brady Manek knocked down two three-point field goals in the first four minutes, bringing his team within three points.
Both teams continued to struggle offensively, including a stretch of the game near the 12-minute mark where 10 consecutive field goals were missed between the teams.
De’Vion Harman began to shoulder the offensive load for the Sooners, scoring 10 of their first 19 second half points. Still, Oklahoma struggled to find a rhythm offensively and made just one of their last 10 shots with seven minutes to go.
The Red Raiders finally gained some offensive momentum by knocking down three-point shots on back-to-back possessions, stretching their lead to 50-40 with three minutes remaining.
The Sooners quickly responded, going on a 7-0 run to trim the Tech lead to three with a minute and a half remaining.
The Red Raiders took advantage of the opportunities they were given at the foul line, scoring all of their last seven points from the free-throw line. The points scored at the stripe would eventually lead to a 57-52 victory.
“Obviously, a defensive battle,” head coach Chris Beard said after the game. “I think kinda an ugly game in some ways and a beautiful one in others.”
McCullar was extremely impactful on both ends of the floor, finishing the game with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Shannon led the team in scoring with 15 points in the contest, four of those coming by way of free-throws with less than a minute remaining in the game.
“I just went through the flow of the game,” Shannon said on his performance after the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.