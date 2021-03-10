Texas Tech will begin the Big 12 Championship tournament against the Texas Longhorns on March 11. The Red Raiders swept the season series against the Longhorns this year.
Tech’s first win came in Austin, as junior guard Mac McClung hit a shot as time expired to secure a 79-77 victory.
The Red Raider win in Lubbock was a full team effort, as five players reached double-digit scoring and Tech won 68-59.
McClung’s high-profile offense will be key for another Tech victory, as he finished in points scored in Big 12 contests, according to the conference’s website.
Right behind McClung, finishing fourth, is Texas junior guard Andrew Jones. Jones leads the Longhorns in scoring average, pouring in 14.9 points per game, according to UT Athletics.
Jones is joined by two other veteran guards to make up the experienced Longhorn backcourt. Senior Matt Coleman and junior Courtney Ramey joined Jones to combine for 48 points against Tech in Austin.
In Lubbock, the Red Raiders held that same trio to just 24 combined points, allowing Tech to win more comfortably than they did earlier in the season.
The Longhorns also find production from sophomore Kai Jones, who was recently awarded Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year. Jones averaged 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season, according to UT Athletics.
Texas also has the explosive freshman forward Greg Brown in their starting five. Brown led the team in rebounding average while also scoring 10.3 points per game this season, according to UT Athletics.
The Red Raiders have a host of defensive-minded players they will look to use to slow down a talented Texas team.
Sophomore guard Kevin McCullar finished third in total steals in Big 12 games this season, according to the conference’s website.
Senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva protected the rim for the Red Raiders, blocking the fourth-most shots in conference play this season, according to the Big 12.
Junior guard Kyler Edwards also accumulated 21 steals in 17 conference games but has really begun to fall into a rhythm on offense. Over his last eight games, Edwards is averaging 11.4 points per game while shooting an incredible 62.1 percent on three-point attempts, according to Sports Reference.
This game will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2. There will also be a radio broadcast on Double T 97.3 (KTTU-FM).
