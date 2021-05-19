The No. 5 Red Raiders will be back at home on Thursday for their regular season finale against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Tech, who currently sits at 33-12 on the season, is heading home after a series win on the road in Norman, where they defeated the Oklahoma Sooners two games to one.
In that series, the Red Raiders put on a show offensively, smacking 12 home runs across their three games played.
Head coach Tim Tadlock will be shaking up his weekend rotation for the upcoming series against Kansas.
Lately, redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde, sophomore RHP Micah Dallas, and sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery have been the weekend rotation used by the Red Raiders in that order.
This weekend, Monteverde and Dallas will be followed by freshman RHP Chase Hampton in game three of the series.
On the other side of the dugout, the Jayhawks are 29-24 on the year heading into this series.
This will be both team’s last series before the Big 12 Championships in Oklahoma City.
The entire series will be streamed on ESPN+.
