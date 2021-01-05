The Red Raiders have begun conference play 1-2 in back-to-back years. Last year, Tech started slow as they lose consecutive games against Top 25 teams, Baylor and West Virginia. This season, they have lost to Kansas and Oklahoma State, both at home.
The Red Raiders allowed 82 points against the Cowboys, the most they have allowed since Creighton scored 83 on November 29, 2019. The offensive explosion by Oklahoma State dethroned Tech as the leaders in Adjust Defensive Efficiency, and they now place third as they allow 87 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom.com.
Tech will look to use their defense to overpower a struggling Kansas State offense that is scoring just 65.9 points per game, according to Sports Reference.
After beginning the season 1-4, the Wildcats have improved to 5-6 on the season. A large part of their improvements is thanks to the offensive production of senior guard Mike McGuirl, who is averaging 12.5 points per game this season, according to K-State Athletics.
McGuirl utilizes his highly efficient deep shot to fill up the box score, as he has made the second-most threes in the Big 12 this season, according to ESPN.
The Wildcats have another sharpshooter in freshman guard Nijel Pack, who has made the sixth-most threes in the Big 12, according to ESPN.
The Red Raiders will look to find their own rhythm with three-point jumpers, which has been an area of weakness for them this season.
Out of 342 Division I basketball programs playing this season, Tech ranks 264th in three-point field goals made per game and 287th in field-goals attempted per game, according to Sports Reference.
Junior guard Mac McClung hit four threes against Oklahoma State, the first game he made more than three three-point field goals since the Troy game over a month ago.
Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is also providing some relief to Tech’s spacing with his improved jump shot. After shooting 25.7 percent on three-point attempts last season, Shannon is now shooting 37.5 percent this season, according to ESPN.
A move to the bench has seemed to rejuvenate the offense of junior guard Kyler Edwards. Edwards has scored a combined 28 points and shot 6-of-13 from deep over the last two games, according to ESPN.
This game will tip-off at 6 P.M. and will be nationally televised on ESPNU. It will also be locally broadcasted on Double T 97.3 FM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.