The red-hot No. 9 Red Raiders are set to begin a four-game series against the Uconn Huskies starting Friday night. Tech is currently on a 10-game win streak, including three straight where they came out on top by a single run.
The Red Raiders, who are currently 10-3, have been on a tear ever since they were swept by Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State in Arlington opening weekend at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown. Tech is 7-0 when playing at home in Lubbock and is 3-3 when playing at a neutral site.
They have been led offensively by their No. 2 hitter, freshman second baseman Jace Jung. Jung currently leads the Big 12 conference in home runs, RBIs, and total bases through 13 games played. The left-handed batter is currently slashing a .404/.516/.851 line to go with his six homers, 23 RBIs, and 19 hits, according to Baseball-reference.
Jung has credited his consistent routine to his recent success.
“I hit an hour and 20 before the game. That's my routine, an hour and 20, I go for about 30 minutes, I go sit down, and then I come out to the field, I throw the ball against the wall, and it's just every, every day,” Jung said. “I think just sticking to that routine, and just having the people (around me) able to stick to that routine is just huge here”.
Jung is also one of just four Red Raiders to be present in the lineup every game this year, with the others being sophomore left fielder Dru Baker, junior center fielder Dylan Neuse, and freshman shortstop Cal Conley.
The pitching staff has also been much improved for Tech following a lackluster opening weekend. Led by redshirt-senior Patrick Monteverde, the defense has held all of their opponents to four runs or less during their win streak.
Monteverde has been astounding so far, gathering a 0.00 ERA, a 0.444 WHIP, and striking out 23 batters through three starts on the season, according to Baseball-reference. With 18.0 innings pitched, no one in the Big 12 conference has pitched more innings this season than Monteverde without allowing an earned run.
“We played (Uconn) one year. I don't know if I was here...I’m pretty sure when (George) Springer was there, so it's probably a while back. Pretty good baseball player wouldn’t you say?” head coach Tim Tadlock on their weekend matchup with the Huskies. “Coach Penders does a really good job. They do a good job, man, they play the game the right way, no doubt about it, it'll be fun to compete against them”.
Uconn is currently 4-6 on the season, having just split a two-game set against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
This will be Tech’s last series before conference play begins for them on March. 19 against the No. 13 Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Each game between the Red Raiders and Huskies will be streamed on ESPN+.
The games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will take place at 2 p.m., and the concluding, Monday game will begin at 10 a.m.
The expected Red Raider starters for the weekend are as follows:
Game 1: RHP Brandon Birdsell (1-0, 6.52 ERA)
Game 2: LHP Patrick Monteverde (2-0, 0.00 ERA)
Game 3: LHP Mason Montgomery (1-0, 1.80 ERA)
Game 4: RHP Micah Dallas (1-1, 1.98 ERA)
