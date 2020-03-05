Texas Tech softball will open the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic at Rocky Johnson Field on Friday.
The Red Raiders are set to play Delaware State at 4 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Delaware is 1-15 on the season with senior Alaena Selden hitting .341 in 41 at-bats. Senior Brianna Baker has pitched through 43.1 innings with a 5.82 ERA, according to Delaware State Athletics. Junior pitcher Tiffany Diao sits at a 15.13 ERA with 22.2 innings pitched.
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are 3-7 heading into the classic. Tech battles the Knights 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Sophomore Riley De Laval is batting .412 with 34 at-bats. Junior right-hander Abby England has a 3.33 ERA through 21 innings of work, according to Dickinson Athletics. Sophomore left-hander Alayna Savaglio has thrown in 21 innings with a 4.00 ERA. The lowest ERA belongs to freshman Malori Bell with 15.2 innings and a 3.13 ERA.
The Red Raiders will also compete against Marist College which is 6-8 and a losing streak of one game.
Junior left-hander Erin Edmoundson started in three shutout games with a 7-4 record, before the weekend in California. She had 52.1 innings of work, 62 strikeouts and nine earned runs. Her ERA sat at a 1.20 to lead the team, according to Tech Athletics. Edmoundson threw six innings with one hit and 12 strikeouts to improve her career-best.
Now Edmoundson is 7-7 with 61.2 strikeouts and a 1.82 ERA. She still maintains the lowest earned run average on the team, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior Breanna Russell scored a two-run home run against Syracuse in the sixth Feb. 21. She sprinkled in hits including an RBI triple versus Louisiana Tech and a three-run home run to complete the 7-0 shutout. An RBI single on Sunday against Syracuse scored one of only two runs.
The Red Raiders won 6-2 against Grand Canyon University with Missy Zoch throwing seven innings. The win ended Tech's losing streak. Zoch allowed four hits, two runs and nine strikeouts to limit the damage. Hamilton singled in the first to score the leadoff batter, redshirt junior Heaven Burton. Russell singled in the fifth scoring shortstop Thompson. Zoe Jones and Burton gained RBI before the end of the game.
Tech softball will kick off the weekend at 4 p.m. against Delaware State at Rocky Johnson Field.
