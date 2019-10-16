The No. 13 Texas Tech soccer program will face Texas Christian University at 7 p.m. on Friday at the John Walker Soccer Complex for the 25th anniversary reunion between the two teams.
The first game between the Red Raiders and the Horned Frogs dates back to Sept. 15, 1994 where the two teams tied 1-1 for the first out of four ties in the 25-year history, according to Tech Athletics.
“It is super fun to have a rivalry game with TCU and with TCU so close, we have so many people from Dallas and it’s fun to get a win against them,” Teeter said.
Since the first game, the Red Raiders have defeated Texas Christian 10 times and have lost 14 times since 1994, according to TCU Athletics. Tech’s longest winning streak against the Horned Frogs was four games from 2013 to 2015.
The Red Raiders have a 6-5-1 record at home versus TCU and head coach Tom Stone said he is glad the game is at home on Friday because the energy the fans bring helps the team.
“We know them well, they know us well. They’ve been off for like ten days or so because their game got cancelled and they had a disappointing result the week before against Texas, so they are hungry for points, we are hungry for points,” Stone said.
Since Tech has played TCU before, the team is familiar with them, sophomore defender Charlotte Teeter said. It is a great rivalry game that will be super competitive.
“Like Tom said, they had ten days off, but I think we have an advantage,” Teeter said. “We’ve been working our butts off. We’ve had great competition, great few games this past weekend, and I think we are just ready to compete and get some points.”
This season, Tech is undefeated with a 3-0-2 record in conference and undefeated at home, according to Tech Athletics. Tech is nationally ranked and has earned six Big 12 weekly awards within the last month.
Stone said he believes this will be a good game because both teams have the same amount of drive and motivation to secure more points.
The Horned Frogs have a 2-1-1 record in conference and overall are 8-4-1, according to TCU Athletics. TCU has 88 points so far this season and is second with the most points for the Big 12 while Tech trails in third with 82 points, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Red Raiders have the second most goals in the conference with 31 so far, 14 of them scored by junior forward Kirsten Davis, according to Big 12 Athletics. Davis leads in three categories in the Big 12, one category being the most points earned with 28 points.
Three TCU players are in the top ten in the Big 12 with points, according to Big 12 Sports. Junior midfielder Yazmeen Ryan and her teammate freshman midfielder Gracie Brian are tied for seventh with 19 points, and sophomore forward Messiah Bright is tenth with 15 points.
The same three players are also in the top ten for the most goals in conference. Brian is ranked fourth with eight goals, Ryan is ranked fifth with seven goals and Bright is in tenth with five goals, according to Big 12 Sports. For the Red Raiders, Davis is second in goals with 11 so far this season and is the only Tech player ranked in goals.
Freshman goalkeeper Madison White is ranked first in both save percentage with .913 and goals against average with .31 in six games, according to Big 12 Sports. Junior goalkeeper Emily Alvarado is ranked sixth in goals against average with 1.15 and fifth in save percentage with .781. White had four shut outs in six games, making her fourth in conference. Alvarado is eighth in shut outs with two in 13 games this season.
“(This game) is about who performs on the night. I think it’s going to be a great Friday night game,” Stone said. “It’s the old school Friday night deal and if we get the turn out we have been getting on those kinda nights, it could be electric.”
