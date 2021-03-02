On Tuesday, No. 18 Texas Tech (15-8, 7-7) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (12-10, 5-8) for the first time this season.
The two teams were supposed to play each other earlier this season, but the games were postponed due to winter weather.
Tech is coming off a win over No. 14 Texas in Lubbock. Junior guard Mac McClung led the Red Raiders in scoring with 16 points in the contest, but it was ultimately Tech’s depth that gave them the edge. Five Red Raiders scored in double-figures, while only two Longhorns hit that mark.
McClung ranks third in the Big 12 in points scored per conference game, according to the Big 12’s website.
Sophomore guard Kevin McCullar continues to provide a defensive edge for the Red Raiders. McCullar is the only Big 12 player that ranks in the top-10 of both blocks and steals per game during conference play, according to the Big 12’s website.
Freshman guard Micah Peavy filled the box score against Texas, scoring five points, grabbing five rebounds and collecting four assists. Peavy, who has started in all but one game this season, is starting to find a rhythm on the court even while not scoring at a high-caliber.
TCU is led by their talented duo of guards: junior RJ Nembhard and freshman Mike Miles.
Nembhard is currently averaging 16.9 points, 4.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, according to TCU Athletics.
Miles has proficient touch beyond the arc, shooting 38 percent on three-point attempts this season, according to TCU Athletics. Miles has also been productive offensively, averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game, according to TCU Athletics.
The Horned Frogs also rely on junior Kevin Samuel to give them a weapon inside the paint. The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season, according to TCU Athletics.
TCU and Tech are both 1-3 in their last four games, so the teams will be in desperate search of a victory as the season nears an end.
This game will tip-off at 6 p.m. and be televised on ESPN+. There will also be a radio broadcast on Double T 97.3 (KTTU-FM).
