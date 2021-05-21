Texas Tech will appear in the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 28-June 2. Tech earned a spot in the championship by winning the NCAA Albuquerque Regional.
Tech shot 26-under-par on the UNM Championship Course to secure their victory at one of the six different regional sites in the nation, winning their second Regional Championship in program history thanks to a 283-278-277– 838 scorecard.
The Albuquerque Regional is also sending Oklahoma, Arizona State, Oregon State and San Diego State to the 2021 National Championship, with ASU and OSU tying for second in the regional behind Tech.
Sophomore Ludvig Alberg finished with the highest ranking in the regional competition with his 9-under performance placing him fourth among all contestants.
Fellow sophomore Garret Martin placed just under Alberg, ranking tenth after going 6-under. The third highest ranking Red Raider at the regional was freshman Baard Skogen, who shot 4-under and placed 15th.
Finally, two Red Raider seniors tied for the 21st ranking after going 2-under, Kyle Hogan and Andy Lopez. Tech had five participants in the Regional, and ultimately each of the five shot under-par.
Overall for Tech, won only their second regional championship after their first came in 2010 when the Red Raiders were victors of the South Central Regional held in College Station.
Tech’s scorecard from their most recent victory was similarly as impressive, as their 838 regional 54-hole total score was second only to a 834 score in 2015, when Tech set the school record in a Lubbock Regional on their home course.
Though only their second Regional win, Tech will be appearing in their 13th NCAA Championship. The last time was in 2018, when Tech advanced to the quarterfinals due to an impressive postseason run under head golf coach Greg Sands.
Sands is now in his 20th year of coaching at Tech, and with 25 tournament victories under his belt he will be looking to improve upon that number when he and his team travel to Arizona for the 2021 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship.
