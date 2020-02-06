The Texas Tech men’s basketball team will travel to Austin to play Texas at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Both teams will enter the match with a 14-8 record, but Tech has a 5-4 record in Big 12 play while Texas has gone 4-5 in conference play. Tech is coming off a 69-61 victory over Oklahoma on Tuesday, while the Longhorns are coming off a 69-58 loss to No. 3 Kansas on Monday.
The Red Raiders have won the last four matchups between the squads, but the Longhorns lead all-time with a 78-57 record against Tech.
Junior guard Davide Moretti went 6-9 from the three-point line and averaged 12 points against the Longhorns last season, according to Tech Athletics. Sophomore guard Kyler Edwards has yet to score a point against Texas in his career while averaging about nine minutes of play versus the Longhorns last season.
The Longhorns are in the bottom half of the Big 12 in rebounding posting a -3.4 margin, the worst in the conference, according to the Big 12. Texas also struggles with turnovers, and have the worst margin in turnover differential, forcing just .32 more turnovers than their opponents per game. For reference, the Red Raiders, who are third in the Big 12 in this category, force 2.41 more turnovers than their opponents per game.
Texas’ offense is lead by their trio of guards. Junior Matt Coleman III leads the team in points, assists and steals per game. Coleman III is posting around 13 points per game, while sophomore guards Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey are both putting up around 10 points per game.
The Longhorns are an experienced team. Only one freshman, forward Kai Jones, is playing double-digit minutes averaging around 14 minutes a game.
Graduate transfer forward TJ Holyfield is coming off his best three games of his season. Against the Sooners, Holyfield matched his season-high for scoring. He recorded 21 points and added three blocks to his stat line. During the last three games, Holyfield is averaging 17 points, six rebounds and around four blocks per game. Holyfield has also found his range from behind the arc, going 6-8 from three in his last three games.
Freshman guard Terrence Shannon Jr. will look to bounce back after struggling against Oklahoma, only recording one point and one field goal attempt.
Following the Red Raiders' game against the Longhorns, they will head back to Lubbock to take on TCU at 8 p.m. on Monday in the United Supermarkets Arena.
