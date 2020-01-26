With new additions to the Texas Tech baseball team’s roster, sophomore pitcher Micah Dallas said he thinks this year’s pitching staff depth is one like no other.
“I really do think we have one of the deepest bullpens and starting rotations in the nation,” Dallas said. “I think it’s going to be something special to watch.”
In the Red Raiders’ 2019 season, Tech made it to the semifinal of the College World Series. As the Red Raiders look to replicate that success and fight for the national title, they will have to do so with key members of their pitching staff.
One of the biggest losses for Tech’s pitching was its Saturday starter, Caleb Kilian. Last season, Kilian led the Red Raiders with 96.1 innings pitched and 89 strikeouts. Once conference play started, Kilian stayed at the mound for six or more innings in nine of 13 appearances, highlighted by a complete game shutout against West Virginia.
Kilian continued his career at the next level after being drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the eighth round. With Dallas trying to fill the void, he said he is working on several aspects of his game, using what he learned from Kilian as well.
“I’ve really worked hard with (Matt) Gardner this year, trying to locate my pitches a little better,” Dallas said. “I’ve learned a lot from Kilian last year because he threw a lot of fastballs, and he could locate and get batters out. Quick innings, he kept his pitch count down and that’s something I’ve definitely tried to work on. Just trying to go later in the game and trying to get our team in the dugout as fast as possible.”
Along with Kilian, Tech’s pitching staff will be without its most reliable closer, Taylor Floyd, as well as Caleb Freeman. Although Tech lost some key arms to the MLB Draft, one Red Raider decided to stay in Lubbock for one final season.
Right-handed pitcher John McMillon was selected in the 11th round of the MLB Draft but announced he will stay at Tech for his senior season. In his announcement, McMillon said he has yet to perform at his full capability and he looks forward to further development under Tadlock and the coaching staff.
“A lot of wisdom there. The guy’s seen a lot of college baseball, competed in some really big moments,” head coach Tim Tadlock said regarding McMillon. “There hasn’t been a moment, as far as we’re concerned, that’s been too big for John (McMillon).”
Along with his experience on the mound, Tadlock said it is good to have McMillon back in the locker room.
Entering his second season at Tech, Dallas also said it is good to have McMillon back as he took him under his wing as a freshman.
“He really helped me out with my approach and my mental aspect of the game,” Dallas said. “I can see him doing that with some of the freshmen again. I think he finds it as his duty to really carry on this program and teach the younger guys how they are supposed to carry themselves. He’s just a huge aspect in our locker room for sure. Big leader.”
Along with McMillon and Dallas, eight other pitchers are listed on Tech’s 2020 roster from last season’s team. One key returner on the mound is right-handed pitcher Bryce Bonnin. Last season was his first as a Red Raider after transferring from Arkansas. In his 2019 season, Bonnin posted a 7-1 record on the mound after starting in 13 games. He also struck 65 batters out in 64 innings pitched.
Aside from his statistics, Dallas said the biggest advantage Bonnin has when he is at the mound is his confidence.
“He has the most confidence I’ve ever seen in somebody, which is a very good thing for a pitcher,” Dallas said. “He knows that he is better than the hitter, and he’s going to attack him every pitch. The defense knows that, the guy behind him, the guys in the outfield, Braxton (Fulford) knows that. It gives everyone confidence, even in the dugout. We all know if he’s going out to pitch that day, he’s going to be fighting for everything every pitch.”
As Tech will return 10 pitchers from last year’s squad, 11 new faces also joined the pitching staff. Of the 11 new pitchers, seven are freshmen and four are transfers.
With new pitchers, junior catcher Braxton Fulford has seen their pitches firsthand. Of the newcomers to Tech’s roster, Fulford said Vanderbilt transfer Austin Becker along with freshmen Brandon Hendrix and Andrew Devine could have the biggest immediate impact on the mound.
Becker played his freshman season at Vanderbilt last year and made two appearances on the mound. In his four innings pitched, Becker struck out nine batters. The Commodores ended up winning the national title at the 2019 College World Series.
“He’s seriously something special,” Dallas said regarding Becker. “He’s tall, whippy, he has a lot of movement on his pitches, he has some heat and his secondary stuff, he’s really good at controlling it and it has a ton of movement. Good luck to the hitters who try and face him this year. He’s really special.”
With a mix of returning and new arms, Tadlock said there is no set rotation for the pitchers as of right now. He also said he is excited with the talent of the pitching staff because there will be good arms coming out of the bullpen as well as on Sunday and the midweek games.
“Our pitching staff is unbelievably talented,” Fulford said. “We have some crazy talent coming in. Just a really strong bullpen, other starting pitchers. I think it’s really strong.”
