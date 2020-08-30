On Sunday, Texas Tech announced the addition of former Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler.
Schooler spent his last three years playing football at Arizona where he left his mark on the program with both individual and University accolades.
All three years Schooler spent at Arizona he had at least 90 tackles, according to Tech Athletics. His second year at Arizona, in 2018, he recorded a career-high 119 tackles on the season. In total, Schooler’s career at Arizona ranks him among top-tier company, as his 312 tackles over his Arizona campaign ranks second-most among all active FBS players.
Additionally, he leads all FBS players in tackles for a loss with 46.0 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, with 9.0 being sacks, per Tech Athletics. He is 10.0 tackles for a loss short of tying the 25th all-time FBS record for the same category.
Individually, Schooler has garnered a number of accolades including honorable mention All-Pac 12 three years in-a-row, Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2017 and Freshman All-America honors in the same year.
Schooler’s versatility also was showcased in his time at Arizona, as he dropped into coverage and got four interceptions and seven pass break-ups.
Schooler is the latest of seven transfers for Tech football head coach Matt Wells prior to the 2020 season. He is also immediately eligible for competition for Tech.
The Red Raiders are putting the final touches on their roster before the first official match against Houston Baptist on Sept. 12.
