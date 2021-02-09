On Tuesday, No. 7 Texas Tech lost to No. 14 West Virginia 82-71 inside of the United Supermarkets Arena.
"The story tonight, just too many mistakes down the stretch,” head coach Chris Beard said after the game. "Just untimely, costly mistakes throughout the game."
The Mountaineers started the game aggressively on offense, making their first five shots of the game.
Junior guard Mac McClung, who scored 30 points in the first matchup against West Virginia, tried to stop the bleeding with some scoring of his own. He scored seven of Tech’s first 10 points.
The Tech offense balanced out, spreading the floor and finding scoring from multiple players. The Red Raiders ripped off a 12-1 run near the nine-minute mark to give them their first lead of the game.
As the half carried on, both teams took advantage of some frequent foul calls. Tech was 7-of-10 from the free-throw line, while West Virginia made 9 of their 12 attempts.
The story of the first half was sophomore guard Sean McNeil, who scored 15 points in his first 18 minutes of play. McNeil had not started in a game since early January, but with senior guard Taz Sherman out due to injury, he was thrown into the first five.
His offensive burst was a big part of West Virginia heading into the break with a 40-34 lead.
Sophomore guard Miles McBride opened the second half with six points in the fist four minutes, after he scored only two the entire first half. His offense helped West Virginia lead by nine points, their largest lead to that point.
Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon quickly cut into lead when he made his first basket of the night with 15 minutes remaining in the game. He then followed that up with an emphatic put-back dunk plus a foul.
The Red Raiders offense continued to click, making four straight field goals near the nine-minute mark to cut the Mountaineer lead to one.
Tech continued the offensive prowess heading into the final five minutes, as they made seven of their last nine shot attempts to cut their deficit to two points.
With just over three minutes remaining in the game, junior forward Derek Culver made a layup while drawing a foul to extend the West Virginia lead to seven.
The Red Raiders fought themselves back into the game, and a Shannon-made three cut the Mountaineer lead back down to two points with a minute and a half remaining.
West Virginia had to inbound the ball with two seconds remaining on the shot clock from their own baseline, but a foul was called on McClung to give the Mountaineers two free-throws. Another foul on McClung led to more free-throws, stretching the West Virginia lead to six with less than a minute remaining.
Those free-throws would push the lead to a point Tech could not overcome, as they lost the game 82-71.
The calls made down the stretch clearly upset head coach Chris Beard, who was ejected from the game with less than 30 seconds remaining as he had some words for the officials.
"Sometimes from a coaching standpoint, you have to fight for your players,” Beard said on his decision to become vocal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.