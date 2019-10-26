Texas Tech’s volleyball team hosted Oklahoma on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Sooners took the match in four sets, winning by scores of 25-21, 27-25 and 26-24 after Tech took the first set 25-22.
The Red Raiders took the first set of the match 25-22, led by freshman Kylie Trefflich’s five kills after making her first appearance in the starting lineup this season. Fellow freshmen Lindsey Dodson and Cadi Boyer also started the game for the Red Raiders. It was the first time this season three freshmen started for Tech. Boyer and Dodson contributed to the set as well, with Boyer recording two solo blocks and Dodson posting six digs.
Oklahoma regrouped and took the second set 25-21 behind Ashlynn Dunbar’s six kills. Senior Emily Hill recorded six kills to give her nine total through two sets. Sophomore Karrington Jones made her first appearance of the match in the second set and immediately recorded two blocks to give Tech life after trailing by five late in the set. The Sooners' defense proved to be too much, recording six blocks and forcing nine attack errors by Tech.
The third set brought on some extra volleyball, but Oklahoma took the set 27-25 to take a 2-1 lead in the match. Sophomore Katy Northcut and junior Emerson returned hard-hit attacks. Hill recorded another double-double in kills and digs during this set. Sophomore Alex Kirby had 30 assists through three sets and finished with 45, making it nine-straight starts with at least 25 assists.
The Sooners secured the 3-1 victory with a 26-24 fourth set win. Hill finished with 20 kills and 16 digs. Solano recorded a season-high 31 digs as Lindsey Dodson also recorded a season-high 14 digs. The Sooners and Red Raiders combined for 172 digs in a defensive struggle. Trefflich also recorded a season-high with 11 kills.
The Red Raiders will host Texas at 6 p.m. on Wednesday for their second matchup with the Longhorns this season.
