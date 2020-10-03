The Texas Tech Red Raiders lost 31-21 to Kansas State on Saturday at their first away game of the season.
Unavailable for Tech
Freshman defensive lineman Gilbert Ibeneme, junior defensive lineman Nelson Mbanasor, freshman offensive lineman Caleb Rogers, junior wide receiver Dalton Rigdon, freshman wide receiver JJ Sparkman, freshman defensive back Kobee Minor and junior place kicker Jonathan Garibay were unavailable for Tech heading into the matchup.
Key Drive Summaries
The Red Raiders deferred the coin toss and began on defense.
Tech’s defensive line was struggling to get a push early, and Kansas State was taking advantage on the ground.
Kansas State’s ground game set up a deep pass on third down, however Tech’s secondary ended up lucky, as the Wildcat receiver dropped the ball in the end zone.
On the ensuing fourth down, Kansas State came out and ran fake field goal run, but it came up short.
On Tech’s first offensive possession, junior wide receiver KeSean Carter caught a short pass and ran 10 yards for a first down. However, following the first, Tech came up short after a couple of incompletions by sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman. He went 2/4 his first series which brought up fourth down.
The punting unit for the Red Raiders assumed position, and following the snap, Wildcat special teamer Seth Porter blocked the punt attempt, giving Kansas State a short field on first and ten.
They took advantage, and scored on a three-play, 20-yard drive which was capped off by a 12-yard reception by Briley Moore for the first points of the game. Kansas State led 7-0 after the extra point skied through the uprights.
Bowman went down with an injury, and Utah St. transfer Henry Colombi replaced him under center.
In his first possession as a Red Raider, Colombi completed 2/3 passes for 12 yards and had two carries for five yards.
The Red Raiders were able to get inside the red zone but were unable to capitalize as junior kicker Trey Wolff’s kick bounced off the post and missed.
Halfway through the second quarter, a targeting call by senior Riko Jeffers was under review following the play. The ruling on the field ended up as standing, and Jeffers was ejected from the game.
On the same play, Kansas State also lost its starting quarterback. Both teams were essentially without their starting quarterbacks, and Tech was also without their starting linebacker.
On the same drive, which started inside the Wildcat’s own five-yard line, they drove down the field on a 97-yard drive to score. This increased Kansas State’s lead 14-0.
On the ensuing drive, Colombi and the Red Raiders drove 58 yards, but were stopped short of the first down marker on 3rd and 6. The field goal unit came on, but Wolff missed his second of the game, this time from 35 yards out.
The half was concluded on a run by sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson who gained 17 yards, but it meant essentially nothing as the Wildcats would retain possession coming out of the halftime locker room.
Colombi came out of halftime with a quick 3rd down conversion on a seven-yard run to give the Red Raiders a fresh set.
Tech continued their drive and got inside of Kansas State territory. A pair of runs by sophomore running back Xavier White brought the Red Raiders within the five-yard line.
To cap off the drive, Colombi threw a three-yard corner route to the back of the end zone caught by Carter. This was Tech’s first points of the game as they brought the match within one possession.
This was Colombi’s first scoring drive as a Red Raider. Led by him, Tech converted on two third downs and one fourth down.
After a reserved start, Colombi’s confidence, and ultimately his passing gained traction.
On the game, Colombi had 244 passing yards (30/42) with two touchdowns and one interception.
The following drive, Kansas State drove down the field, but came up short on third down. Senior defensive back Demarcus Fields covered, and forced an incompletion.
The Wildcats settled for a field goal, which they made, and increased the lead 7-17.
The Red Raiders then continued on their scoring drive with a four-play, 84-yard drive to bring the game within three. After a stalemate on the possession which brought up third down, White broke free on a 49-yard touchdown run.
This shrunk the Wildcat lead 17-14 at the end of the third quarter.
White had a breakout game for Tech, as he had 12 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown on the afternoon.
The Red Raider defense was next up, as they stopped the Wildcat offense and forced a punt after a mere, six-play drive.
On the next offensive possession, Colombi’s throwing game took another step, as he completed back-to-back passes. The first one for 21 yards, and the second for 14. He capped off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown to freshman receiver Myles Price to give Tech its first lead of the game 21-17.
Kansas State then responded with a short drive of their own set up by a 66-yard reception to Moore. The Wildcats then punched in a short touchdown run to regain the lead 24-21 with 10 minutes left in the final quarter of play.
Tech regained possession and marched down the field, but on third down in the red zone, Colombi threw his first interception of the game.
However, the Wildcats were unable to capitalize on the turnover, and went three-and-out.
After retaining possession, Tech’s drive was boiled down to a 4th down conversion. Despite gaining the first down on the initial play, there was a penalty on the play which backed them up 10 yards, and as a result, they were forced to punt.
Kansas State took advantage, and on third and five with two minutes left in the game, the Wildcats completed a 70-yard reception to increase their lead 31-21.
Tech received the ball with just under two minutes to play. After gaining a couple of first downs, an incomplete pass on fourth led to a turnover on downs, and the game was over from there.
Up Next For Tech
The Red Raiders will turn their focus to Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 for their second away game in a row at Jack Trice Stadium.
