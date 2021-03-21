The Texas Tech men's basketball season has come to an end after losing to Arkansas by a score of 66-68 in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Tech finished with an overall record of 18-11 in the 2020-2021 season, going over .500 against Big 12 teams (9-8), and the loss to Arkansas evened out the all-time record between the two schools at 40 wins a piece between the former Southwest Conference rivals.
Tech’s head basketball coach Chris Beard began the postgame news conference by commending the Arkansas Razorbacks.
“First I want to congratulate Arkansas, Coach Musselman and those guys,” Beard said. “It was obviously a classic NCAA Tournament game that could have gone either way.”
The starting lineups for the two teams were as follows:
Texas Tech Red Raiders
G - Kyler Edwards (#11 Junior)
G - Mac McClung (#3 Junior)
G - Terrance Shannon Jr (#1 Sophomore)
G - Kevin McCullar (#15 RS Sophomore)
F - Marcus Santos-Silva (#14 Senior)
Arkansas Razorbacks
G - Davonte Davis
G - Moses Moody
G - Jalen Tate (#11 Senior)
F - Justin Smith (#0 Senior)
F - Jaylin Williams (#10
The first score of the game came in the form of an and-one layup by Arkansas’ Justin Smith, picking up right where he left off in his first game of this year’s tournament in which he posted a career high 29 points.
The rest of first half was back and forth between the two teams, with Tech leading by as much as ten midway through the half but Arkansas coming out on top by a narrow two point margin (33-31) at halftime.
Four minutes into the second half Arkansas started to pull away from the Red Raiders, taking their largest lead of the game after the Razorbacks senior guard Jalen Tate made two free throws to make it 44-35.
Just after the ten minute mark the lead grew again to the highest it had been so far, with Arkansas’ guard Davonte Davis scoring a breakaway dunk and shifting the score to 54-42 in the Razorbacks favor.
The Red Raiders responded with a 14-2 run that closed the lead to just one (57-58) with five minutes left, showing some much needed life for Tech’s offense.
They followed by giving up a three and then committed back-to-back fouls on the next two possessions, losing their momentum and growing the deficit to eight.
Tech bounced back, however, regaining momentum after a three pointer made by Chibuzo Agbo and an and-one layup by Kevin McCullar. After the quick six points, Tech made it a one possession game with the deficit at two.
The Razorbacks responded with a bucket of their own after Arkansas’ center Smith scored his 20th point of the game, but Tech was then fouled twice and made three free throws, shifting the score to 67-66 with less than a minute left.
After a foul on Mac Mclung, the Red Raiders had an opportunity to take the lead as the Red Raiders leading scorer this season went to the line for a one-and-one free throw attempt. McClung failed to make one however, giving Arkansas the ball back with a minute left.
The Red Raiders missed two go-ahead contested layups in the last minute, one by Shannon Jr with forty seconds left and then a devastating miss by Edwards as the game came to a close.
“I'm proud of my players, I wish from a coaching standpoint there was something I could do to just help them,” Tech’s head coach Chris Beard said after the game. “I love my players, I'm really proud of them and I thought we had a lot of courage to make that kind of comeback.”
The leading scorers in the game were Arkansas’ senior forward Justin Smith and Tech’s sophomore guard Terrance Shannon Jr, both finishing the game with 20 points.
Smith’s final statline consisted of six rebounds, two assists, and a block to go along with his 20 points and a win, though he failed to even attempt a three.
Two games into the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Smith has scored 49 total points without making a single shot from farther than five feet from the basket.
Shannon scored his 20 by going 6-16 from the field, 3-4 from three, and a perfect 5-5 from the line. He also hauled in three rebounds and a steal in the second round loss.
Arkansas’ 6’10 starting forward Jaylin Williams led the game in rebounding with ten, but only scored one point in the entire game. Eight of William’s rebounds came on defense while only two were on offense, and he added four assists to his total statline.
The Red Raiders were missing some much-needed production from their backup players, with freshman guard Chibuzo Agbo’s six points off of two made threes accounting for all of the points produced by the bench unit.
The Red Raiders leading scorer for the season was junior guard Mac McClung with 450 points this season (averaged 15.5 per game). McClung transferred from Georgetown this past offseason in search of an opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament and found that at Texas Tech.
McClung barely got over his season average in the first game of the tournament, scoring 16 points without recording a single assist. He failed to get near his average in the second round of the tournament, as he only scored nine points to go along with two assists.
Senior forward Marcos Santos-Silva led the team in rebounds this season (186) and blocks (32), while junior guard Kyler Edwards led the team in assists with 81.
Beard added another successful season to his resume this year, leading Tech to their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance and their ninth tournament win in just four years here at Tech.
After leading the Red Raiders to their first Big 12 Title and National Championship appearance in school history in 2019, Beard signed a six-year extension to stay in Lubbock for nearly $5 million a year.
In the postgame news conference after the loss to Arkansas ended the Red Raiders season, Beard spoke on the heart of his team.
“I thought they had a lot of fight, we call it ‘Play it to the Bone’ because it's a forty minute game, we really competed down the stretch and gave ourselves a chance and I’m just proud of our players. It's a hurt locker room right now,” Beard said. “To me, it’s one of the greatest things about athletics that you can feel the highest of the highs and these lows hurt.”
