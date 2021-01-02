On Saturday, no.13 Texas Tech was upset at home by the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys in overtime, 82-77.
It was a tightly contested match, but in the end, the Red Raiders could not contain the Cowboys’ offense well enough and suffered their third loss of the season and second in conference play.
To start the game, Oklahoma State’s potent offense built a quick lead, hitting nine of their first twelve attempts from the field. Their quick tempo was getting shooters open and they were knocking down treys with ease. Bryce Williams in particular knocked down all of his first three triples attempted within the first five minutes of the game.
On the other hand, Tech’s offense struggled out of the gate, shooting a mere 28 percent from the field while falling into a 37-28 hole at the half. At one point, the Cowboys built a twelve-point lead, which was the largest lead of the game by either squad.
The Red Raiders went without a single second-chance point in the first half. When the second half started, however, Tech was prepared.
Tech tied up the game just over twelve minutes into the second half, and from there, it was a heavyweight battle.
There were five straight scoring possessions in the second half where each bucket represented a lead change, starting with a layup from sophomore forward Terrence Shannon Jr. and ending with a Williams missed three-pointer with 4:31 left to go.
The Red Raiders found themselves with a three-point lead with just under 30 seconds to play, before a back-breaking foul call on a three-point attempt by sophomore guard Kevin McCullar put freshman standout Cade Cunningham at the line with a chance to tie.
After Cunningham sank all three of his free throws, Tech had a chance to end it with the shot clock turned off.
With four seconds to go and the ball in Mac McClung’s hands, an illegal screen foul was called on Kyler Edwards resulting in a turnover. Oklahoma State failed to get a shot off in the final seconds, and the game was sent into overtime.
In overtime, McClung and Cade Cunningham, each team’s top scoring options, fouled out.
Oklahoma State jumped out to an eight point lead in the period, and Tech was left trying to crawl their way back.
Down three, with eleven seconds left and the shot clock once again turned off, the Red Raiders had one last chance to send the game into a second overtime.
But, unfortunately for Tech, Edwards' pass was picked off by a Cowboy defender and the game was lost by a final score of 82-77.
“Victories connect with the team with the fewest mistakes. We made too many mistakes,” Coach Beard said post-game.
Isaac Likekele led the way for Oklahoma State with 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in the victory. Cunningham also added 13 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals before fouling out. Four of the Cowboy’s five starters scored in double figures, as Bryce Williams and Avery Anderson III scored 15 and 17.
Cunningham continued his excellent freshman season in Lubbock, and is working towards being the fourth freshman ever to lead the Big 12 in scoring, with the others having been big names such as Kevin Durant of Texas in 2007, Michael Beasley of Kansas State in 2008 and Trae Young of Oklahoma in 2018.
Oklahoma State shot 44 percent from the field, 42 percent from three point range and 75 percent from the charity strike. They also had 12 team steals, as opposed to Tech’s three.
Their record improves to 7-2 overall, 1-2 in the conference
Tech’s offense was led by junior guard McClung who had 21 points and three rebounds in the game. McCullar, who made his first start of the season for the team, scored nine points in 34 minutes played. Edwards and Shannon Jr. had 18 and 13 points in the contest respectively as well.
Tech shot 40 percent from the field, 36 percent from three point range and 71 percent from the charity strike. They also had eight blocks as a team, as opposed to Oklahoma State’s zero.
Tech's record falls to 8-3 overall, 1-2 in the conference.
The Red Raiders will look to rebound once again in Lubbock against Kansas State University on Tuesday.
