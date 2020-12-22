On Tuesday, no. 15 Texas Tech defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 69-67 in Lloyd Noble Center.
“I told the guys after the game that this might be one of my favorite wins of my coaching career,” head coach Chris Beard said after the game. “I thought the guys responded about as well as I’ve ever seen a team respond.”
Junior guard Kyler Edwards did not start this game. It was the first time he has come off the bench since his freshman season.
The Red Raiders opened the game looking much improved offensively. At the under-16 minutes media timeout, Tech was on an 8-0 run and had made four of its six shots.
The Tech offense looked much improved from the Kansas game in the first eight minutes of the half. The Red Raiders had distributed four assists to just one turnover at that point.
Their defense looked sharp as well against a talented Oklahoma offense, forcing four turnovers through eight minutes.
Oklahoma’s defense made some adjustments which allowed them to slow down the Tech offense. The Red Raiders led 23-17 with less than eight minutes in the half.
The Sooners offense quickly found their groove and responded with an 11-4 run of their own with 6 minutes left. This run was iced by senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva, who had a very impressive first half.
In 17 minutes, Santos-Silva matched his game high of 12 points.
The Red Raiders closed the half well, going on a 7-0 run near the minute mark. They had made eight of their last nine shots heading into halftime.
Coming out of halftime, the Tech offense struggled to find their rhythm again. Near the 16-minute mark, the Red Raiders had not scored a point and had three turnovers over a two-minute span. This allowed Oklahoma to go on a 7-0 run.
Tech was able to slow the Sooners down with a turnover created by freshman Micah Peavy. Sophomore Terrence Shannon Jr. was able to score the fast break basket, and then had an and-one layup the next possession.
After this sequence, Oklahoma entered the under-12-minutes media timeout on a scoring drought spanning three and a half minutes.
Shannon continued his strong half, as he scored ten points through the first 13 minutes.
The Tech defense continued to put the pressure on Oklahoma’s offense, forcing a three-minute scoring drought near the five-minute mark.
Oklahoma’s offense continued to struggle, entering a five-and-a-half-minute span without a field goal near the two-minute mark.
But, the Red Raiders quickly lost Shannon and Santos-Silva – their two leading scorers – within a few seconds of each other as they both fouled out.
With less than a minute to go, the ball was placed in the hands of junior guard Mac McClung and he finished a difficult layup. This stretched the Tech lead to two possessions with less than thirty seconds to go.
This turned the game into a free-throw contest, as Oklahoma tried to escape with a victory.
With a three-point lead, Tech intentionally fouled so the Sooners could not tie the game. But Tech failed to get a rebound on an intentionally missed free-throw by Oklahoma and Peavy committed a foul in the process.
This sent Oklahoma to the line with a chance to tie, but the Sooners missed both attempts. A tip-in opportunity by senior guard Austin Reaves just rolled out off the rim, and Tech secured a 69-67 victory.
“I felt like we stuck together, and everyone just stayed poised,” Shannon said on the final seconds after the game.
The high scoring performance by Shannon was a big part of the Red Raiders’ offensive success, as he matched his season-high of 21 points on 8-12 shooting from the field.
“I’m real comfortable,” Shannon said on his perimeter shooting after the game. “I just put a lot of reps in and I still do.”
Santos-Silva was also a big contributor, putting up a season-high 18 points while grabbing seven rebounds.
“This game, we got Marcus a lot of touches and he was able to showcase his skill,” Shannon said on the senior’s scoring performance after the game.
Tech also managed to contain a prolific scorer in senior forward Brady Manek. Entering this game averaging 16.7 points per game, Manek finished with just two points on 1-7 shooting.
