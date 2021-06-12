The No. 8 seed Red Raiders were eliminated from the 2021 NCAA Division I Playoff Saturday afternoon 9-0 by No. 9 seed Stanford. They took the best of three series 2-0 with Saturday’s victory.
One day after Brendan Beck tossed 7.1 innings of two run ball, starter Alex Williams tossed a complete-game shutout in Lubbock.
Williams’ struck out ten batters in the game, and allowed just two hits. One of those hits was an infield single.
The Stanford offence was led by No. 3 hitter Brock Jones. Jones finished the game 3/5 from the plate with three home runs and one grand-slam. He had six RBIs in the contest.
Tech’s starter, redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde, went just 3.2 innings in this one, allowing three earned runs.
Sophomore and junior relievers Micah Dallas and Ryan Sublette came in for Monteverde in the contest, but neither could slow down the Stanford offense much, as they were charged with three earned runs combined. Dallas allowed four runs in total, but just two were earned.
Senior reliever Connor Queen pitched 1.0 inning of work out of the bullpen. He allowed one run as well.
The Red Raiders’ two hits both went to sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell.
All 10 Red Raider pitchers that appeared in this two-game series loss allowed at least one run.
The Red Raiders were outscored 24-3 in the two games of the series, both of which were played in Lubbock.
Tech ends the season with a 39-17 record.
Stanford will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.