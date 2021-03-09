The No. 9 Red Raiders beat Gonzaga by a score of 5-4 on Tuesday, improving their record this season to 9-3 and earning their ninth win in a row.
This comes as an important win for the Red Raiders, as it began a 12-game home stretch that will see some tough opponents coming to Lubbock.
Sophomore RHP Micah Dallas started on the mound for the Red Raiders, and posted a final statline of only one run allowed on six hits, striking out four batters and walking none in six innings pitched. Starting opposite of Dallas was Gonzaga’s senior RHP Alek Jacob, who ended the game with two runs on four hits, walking four batters and striking out eleven in 6.1 innings.
The starting lineup for Tech was as follows:
LF Dru Baker
2B Jace Jung
CF Dylan Neuse
DH Nate Rombach
SS Cal Conley
RF Easton Murrell
3B Kurt Wilson
C Braxton Fulford
1B Drew Woodcox
The Red Raiders got on the scoreboard early with a solo home run off the bat of Jace Jung in the first inning, but the game wouldn't see another run scored until the bottom of the third.
Jung’s home run came in his first at bat since being announced the Big 12 Player of the Week, an award he earned after hitting three home runs in last week’s midweek series against Texas Southern.
After an impressive performance at the Shriners Hospital for Children’s Classic the following weekend, his total staline for the week would be one deserving of such an award: eight hits, eight runs, fourteen RBI and only three strikeouts.
“He prepares the right way, embraces every at bat, tries to not give too many away,” Texas Tech’s head baseball coach Tim Tadlock said of Jung postgame. “He's pretty mature in his approach about how he goes about his work each day and he spends a lot of time in the cage, he's a guy who really likes playing baseball.”
The Red Raiders improved their lead to 2-0 in the third inning after a single by junior center fielder Dylan Neuse that scored first baseman Drew Woodcox (only Woodcox’s third start of the season).
The scoring would end there however, after junior right fielder Easton Murrell struck out swinging with the bases loaded when facing a 3-2 count with two out.
Gonzaga’s senior catcher Tyler Rando got the Zags on the board to start off the fifth inning, hitting a solo home run to left field on an 0-2 count. Dallas wouldn't allow another run in the inning, getting the next three batters to ground out, strike out, and ground out respectively.
Freshman LHP Jamie Hitt would come in for Micah Dallas to start the seventh inning, but wouldn't make it through the inning after allowing a single in his first pitch and following it up with a double two at-bats later. Hitt would be pulled for freshman RHP Levi Wells, leaving a man on second and third.
Wells would give up the lead Tech had held for the last six innings, giving up two runs in the top of the seventh after Gonzaga’s pinch hitter Riley Livingston reached first on an error by Tech’s third baseman Kurt WIlson and would score runners from second and third. Gonzaga would take its first lead of the game, 3-2 score.
The Red Raiders defense would step up to end the inning however, after Wells fielded an infield grounder and tossed it to catcher Braxton Fulford, who tagged the runner trying to score at home and then threw out a runner attempting to take second, completing a double play.
Gonzaga’s starting pitcher Alek Jacob would be pulled in the bottom of the seventh in favor of junior RHP Nico Zeglin after a game filled with full counts at-bats led to a pitch count of 109.
Zeglin would only last two at bats, after walking two straight batters on 3-1 counts (Drew Woodcox and Dru Baker, respectively). In for Zeglin would be 6’3” 215 lb redshirt freshman LHP Bradley Mullen, who would get the Red Raider’s top batter Jace Jung to strike out looking but would follow up by walking Dylan Neuse and load the bases.
After loading the bases, Mullen would be pulled for junior RHP Daniel Naughton, the fourth pitcher for the Zags in the inning. The first Red Raider Naughton would face was freshman utility man Nate Rombach.
Rombach took advantage of the loaded bases, hitting a double to left center and scoring every man on base (Neuse, Baker, and Woodcox) to move the score to 5-3 in favor of the Red Raiders.
Gonzaga’s pitcher Naughton would give up another hit right after, as Cal Conley would single to short and advance Rombach to third. Naughton would walk the next batter (Easton Murrell) and load the bases for the second time in the bottom of the seventh. The inning would come to a close however after third baseman Kurt Wilson grounded out to second.
Tech’s reliever Levi Wells’ day would come to a close in the top of the eight inning after giving up a double and following it up with two walks to load the bases.
Freshman RHP Brendan Girton would come in to relieve Wells, making just his fourth appearance of the season and pitching only 5 and two thirds innings. In his few appearances before this game however, Girton had thrown eight strikeouts and only one walk.
Girton struck out his first batter but hit his second, allowing the runner at third to walk home and shortening the lead to 5-4. He’d bounce back however, striking out the next batter looking on a 2-2 count to end the inning and maintain the Red Raider’s lead to end of the top of the eighth.
In the postgame news conference both Neuse and Dallas praised Girton’s performance on the mound, detailing the importance of his good play as a freshman.
“That was something awesome to watch, especially because he's a freshman.” Dallas said. “His composure up there is something you see in a junior or senior, and even when things didn't go right he stayed focused. He kept going pitch to pitch.”
“We trust our freshman, we know they’ll get fired up and we know what they have,” Neuse said. “They love to compete just like us.”
Tech entered the ninth inning up only a run, but Girton protected the lead after striking out his first batter on a 3-2 count and getting the next batter to fly out to right. Girton secured the win with a strikeout against Gonzaga’s redshirt sophomore Stephen Lund, posting a final statline of four strikeout and no hits, runs, or walks.
Tech hadn’t played Gonzaga in over a decade, with the last game between the teams coming in the form of a 13-9 Gonzaga win over Tech in 2010. The Zags earned the win after hitting seven home runs in the competition, a number unmatched against the Red Raiders since.
The Red Raiders will look to even further improve that record at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday (postponed from 1:00 p.m.) when they take on Gonzaga for the second matchup between the two teams. With 11 more games in a row taking place at home, the Red Raiders will attempt to start the stretch with a series sweep over Gonzaga.
