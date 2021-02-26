Tech earned their first win of the season Friday afternoon following a six-home run performance by the Red Raider offense.
Tech’s lineup was as follows:
1. Dru Baker (LF)
2. Jace Jung (2B)
3. Dylan Neuse (CF)
4. Cole Stilwell (DH)
5. Cal Conley (SS)
6. Kurt Wilson (3B)
7. Nate Rombach (1B)
8. Braydon Runion (RF)
9. Braxton Fulford (C)
RHP Brandon Birdsell made his first start of the season for the Red Raiders in the game after coming out of the bullpen for them on opening day.
In his first appearance for Tech, Birdsell struggled. After being the first reliever out of the pen for Tech, he was pulled after only two-thirds of an inning pitched after walking in a run. Birdsell struggled to find the strike zone against Arkansas, but came ready to play Friday at Rip Griffin Park.
“We just didn't have enough games last weekend to give [Birdsell] a start, and going into last weekend he was going to piggyback [Patrick] Monteverde no matter what happened to prepare him for this week,” Said Tadlock. “I'm excited about watching him start, and he should be a starting pitcher”.
After Birdsell retired six of the Huskies' first seven batters, the Red Raider offense hit the field in the bottom of the 2nd and did damage in an offensive onslaught.
The first runs of the game came via a mammoth two-run shot off the bat of Nate Rombach. He crushed his second home run of the season into deep left-center field, scoring Cal Conley in the process.
Braxton Fulfrod knocked in another run and the bases were loaded for Cole Stilwell in the same inning. The Tech offense moved fast.
Then, on a 2-0 pitch, Stilwell sent a towering ball over the left field wall for Tech’s first grand-slam of the season. Stilwell’s slam hung in the air before finally landing just out of the Huskies center fielder’s reach.
Following the slam, the Red Raiders still were not done in the 2nd. Kurt Wilson snuck an RBI-single through the 5-6 hole, and the lead sat at 8-0.
The bottom of the 3rd inning was not much different for the Red Raiders.
Just like they had one inning prior, the Red Raiders smacked two home runs before three outs could be recorded. This time, the culprits were Jace Jung, who smashed an equally towering long ball for a three-run home run, and Cal Conley, who smacked a no-doubter over the right-field wall for a two-run shot.
Nate Rombach and Drew Woocox also drove in runs by the end of the inning.
Woodcox pinch-hit for Braxton Fulford in the 3rd.
In the top of the 4th, the Huskies finally put a run on the board after a Dawson Woods sac-fly brought a man home.
Houston Baptist’s momentum was short lived as Jung almost immediately took the run back on a solo-home run in the bottom of the 4th. Jung’s second blast of the afternoon was an absolute moonshot over the right field bleachers.
The Red Raiders and Huskies again traded runs in the 5th inning.
After loading up the bases, Birdsell was pulled. His final statline was two earned runs and five hits allowed to go with two strikeouts on 4.1 innings pitched.
“Today I was really just, you know, wanting to command the fastball to get ahead in the count. You know, just put together, good, good at-bats and be competitive,” said Birdsell postgame. “[The offense] made it very easy on me [by scoring], but my primary goal was to give my team a chance to win and keep us in the ballgame”.
Nick Gorby was called upon to get the Red Raiders out of the jam. He did get Tech out of the inning, but not before allowing a pair of runs by way of a wild pitch and RBI-groundout.
Tech, like it had all day, recovered the lost runs quickly. This time, it was Braydon Runion with the spark. Runion roped a laser just over the left field wall for a two-run home run. His home run marked the sixth of the day for the Red Raiders.
Runion’s home run would mark the last runs scored of the day for either team.
After a scoreless 6th inning from both teams, Red Raider RHP Chase Webster put away the Huskies in the top of the 7th to close out the contest and secure Tech’s first victory of the season.
Conley finished the game with three hits and a pair of RBIs, even though he was pulled for Parker Kelly after the 4th. Baker and Jung also had three-hit days for the Red Raiders, with Jung also smacking two home runs. Birdsell, Gorby, and Webster combined for two earned runs on 7.0 innings pitched.
It was a triumphant win for a squad that needed a win coming off a disappointing opening weekend in Arlington last week.
Game two between these two teams will begin tomorrow afternoon, once again at 2 p.m. The contest will be streamed on ESPN+.
