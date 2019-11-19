The Big 12 Conference announced that 19 student-athletes on the Texas Tech football team were named to the 2019 Academic All-Big 12 Team on Tuesday.
Out of 19 overall selections, 15 Red Raiders were named to the first team while four made the second team, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The 15 student-athletes making the first team is the most since 2001.
Leading the Red Raiders in the classroom, sophomore wide receiver Mark Richardson was one of seven student-athletes in the conference to earn a 4.0 GPA, according to the release. He was also the only player in the conference from a school in Texas to earn a perfect GPA.
To be a member of the Academic All-Big 12 team, student-athletes must maintain a 3.20 or higher GPA while the second team requires a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA, according to the release. The student-athletes must have maintained the GPA either over the past two semesters or cumulatively as well as playing in at least 20 percent of the team’s games. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible.
Two seniors made the 2019 Academic All-Big 12 Team with Travis Bruffy and Quentin Yontz, according to the release. Five juniors earned a first-team selection with Dawson Deaton, Alan Bowman, Adrian Frye, Ta’Zhawn Henry, Michael Nelson and Mark Richardson making the team.
The sophomores led Tech with student-athletes on the first team with Jax Welch, Eli Howard, Jack Anderson, Connor Killian and Thomas Leggett earning the grades to earn a selection. Redshirt freshmen Troy Bradshaw and Weston Wright also made the first team.
The 19 student-athletes who earned Academic All-Big 12 honors will join the rest of the football team as the Red Raiders will take on Kansas State at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.
