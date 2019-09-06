The Texas Tech volleyball team suffered two-straight losses at the NU Under Armour Tournament in Evanston, Illinois to Stephen F. Austin (SFA) and Northwestern, 3-0 and 3-2 respectively on Friday.
The Red Raiders were riding a 3-0 overall record before they played SFA in their first matchup of the tournament. Tech lost to the Lady Jacks in three consecutive sets, 22-25, 13-25 and 15-25, according to Tech Athletics box scores.
Senior Emily Hill, who is fresh off an MVP award from last weekend’s tournament in Columbus, led the team with 10 kills against the Lady Jacks, according to the box score. Sophomore transfer from Arizona State, Tatum Rohme, added 15 assists to the stat sheet while junior Emerson Solano held the backline defensively with 15 digs.
The Red Raiders finished with a .119 hitting percentage, their lowest of the season so far, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Following the loss to SFA, Tech finished off their Friday slate of games with a 7:30 p.m. game against the host team, Northwestern, according to the release. Tech put up a fight but lost in the fifth set, 3-2, to drop their second game of the day.
Tech had an early lead against the Wildcats, winning two of the first three sets, 25-21 was the score in both. Northwestern came back though, winning the last two sets 25-23 and 16-14 to finish off the Raiders.
The Red Raiders will continue their play in Illinois at 1 p.m. on Saturday as Tech will face Austin Peay in the third and final game of the tournament.
