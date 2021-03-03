The Red Raiders completed the two-game sweep of the Texas Southern Tigers Wednesday afternoon after a 15-0 victory. The Red Raider offense flourished, scoring 15 runs in only six innings of work.
Tech’s Wednesday Lineup was as follows:
1. Dru Baker (LF)
2. Jace Jung (2B)
3. Dylan Neuse (CF)
4. Nate Rombach (C)
5. Cal Conley (SS)
6. Kurt Wilson (3B)
7. Drew Woodcox (1B)
8. Easton Murrell (RF)
9. Braydon Runion (DH)
Freshman catcher/infielder Nate Rombach moved all the way up to the cleanup spot from his usual seven spot for Tech in the lineup. Many Tech fans welcomed this change as Rombach has been slashing an impressive .375/.464/.875 line to go with his three home runs and ten RBIs for the Red Raiders so far this season. He also got the start at catcher.
Sophomore catcher/infielder Cole Stilwell was absent from the lineup Wednesday.
Junior catcher Braxton Fulford also received a rest day.
“We really just decided to give him a couple days, and he's liable to catch two of the three (games) this weekend, two if not three,” head coach Tim Tadlock on Fulford’s availability.
Freshman RHP Chase Hampton and freshman utility man Drew Woodcox both made their first career starts today for the Red Raiders, with Woodcox getting the nod at first base.
Hampton in his one Tech appearance prior to Wednesday’s game had given up three earned runs off two hits and two walks in 2.0 innings of work out of the bullpen for the Red Raiders.
The freshman got into a quick jam in the top of the 1st inning. After walking his first two batters, a balk advanced both runners into scoring positions with no outs. It looked like Tech was going to have to win this one coming from behind, but Hampton kept his cool on the mound and retired all of his next three batters without surrendering a single run.
After scoring no runs in the first inning, the Red Raiders’ offense was relentless.
In the second, a two-run double off the bat of junior outfielder Easton Murrell marked the first run of the ballgame. It was a huge hit for Murrell, who had previously been batting a measly .091 average on the season. The hit gave Tech a 1-0 lead.
That first run opened the floodgates for Tech, who put on a hitting display for the rest of the 2nd inning, scoring eight runs in total.
Freshman infielder Jace Jung highlighted the inning with his first home run of the game, a three-run blast into left-center.
Rombach and junior outfielder Dylan Neuse also had RBIs in the inning. The Tiger’s starter, Alex Olguin, gave up seven of the inning’s eight runs before being yanked from the game.
When the 3rd inning began, the Red Raider led 8-0 for Hampton.
Hampton tossed one last scoreless frame in the top of the 3rd before being pulled. In the end, he tossed 3.0 scoreless innings while allowing no hits, three walks, and four strikeouts.
In the bottom of the third inning, Jung smacked a second home run over the left-center field wall. This time it was a two-run blast. His long balls in the third and fourth innings represented his fourth and fifth total of the season, a team high.
The scoring continued in the fourth. Freshman infielder Cal Conley launched a two-run homer of his own in the inning, only for Murrell to bring home another run off an RBI-double. Tech led 13-0 after four full innings of play.
After Conley and Woodcox drove in another pair of runs in the fifth, the Red Raider lead sat at 15-0.
The game was run-ruled in the 7th inning. Tech won by a final score of 15-0.
Freshman pitchers Hayde Key, Jamie Hitt, Brady LeJeune-DeAcutis, and Derek Bridges all tossed scoreless innings out of the pen for the Red Raiders.
LeJeune-DeAcutis made his debut for the team with his appearance.
“(The big lead) definitely helped the confidence going out there. It also allowed me to just focus on what I was doing, because I mean, the team just gave me that opportunity to do it,” LeJeune-DeAcutis said. “A big cushion... definitely gave (me) more confidence. You just had the ability to focus on what you were doing, (and) not have to worry about the people on base. That’s gotta be the biggest thing, it’s just you and the batter”.
The Red Raiders’ record improves to 5-3 on the season, having won now five games in a row.
Tech will be in Houston this weekend to compete in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic where they will take on Texas State, Sam Houston State, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
“You're going to get everybody's best shot that's going (to Houston). The challenge lies within the same thing, you know, everyday playing baseball. It's round bat round ball,” Tadlock said in the postgame news conference on this weekend’s Houston tournament. “Got to execute pitches, got to play defense, got to run the bases and these guys are just now kind of getting their feet on the ground, from a standpoint of playing...we’ve played eight games now over a couple weeks, and it seems like guys are starting to see the ball better”.
