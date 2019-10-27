The No.17 Texas Tech soccer team defeated Texas 2-1 in the last regular-season road game this year.
In the first four minutes of the first half of the match, Texas recorded their first shot, but it was blocked by the Red Raiders.
During the eighth minute, senior defender Demi Koulizakis had the first shot for the Red Raiders, but it was saved by the Longhorns' goalie. A minute later, freshman goalkeeper Madison White saved a shot from Texas for her first save of the match.
With 25 minutes left in the first half, junior midfielder Jordie Harr recorded a shot on goal, except it was saved by Texas keeping both teams scoreless.
Freshman defender Penelope Mulenga tried to get Tech on the scoreboard during the 30th minute, however, her shot was too wide to reach the net. Minutes later, junior forward Kirsten Davis had her own shot to try and get the lead on the Longhorns, but it was saved by the Texas goalie.
With one minute left in the first half, freshman forward Macy Schultz tried to score, but it was caught again by the Longhorns' goalkeeper keeping both teams scoreless going into halftime.
Going into the second half, the Red Raiders trailed in shots 7-5 to the Longhorns but lead in shots on goal 4-1.
A minute into the second half, Koulizakis attempted to get a goal on the board but it was saved and five minutes later, Davis had the same thing happen on her shot attempt. Ten minutes later, Koulizakis tried to score with a shot but had the same outcome as the last shot, as well as Schultz who shot a minute after.
During the 60th minute, Texas scored the first goal of the match giving them a 1-0 lead. Two minutes later, sophomore defender Charlotte Teeter and junior Amanda Porter tried to even the score, but both shots were blocked.
Davis attempted to get the ball past the net, but her shot was blocked keeping Tech scoreless with 20 minutes left in the second half.
With two minutes left Teeter scored her third goal of the season and tied the match, 1-1, with a header making the Red Raiders and Longhorns go into overtime.
During the fifth minute of the first part of overtime, Schultz scored the game-winning goal for the Red Raiders with an assist from Teeter. The goal gave Tech a 2-1 win over Texas in Austin.
This was Tech’s last regular-season victory on the road for the season.
Tech will play its final match of the regular season on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Kansas State and will have a “trunk or treat” special for the Halloween night match.
