The Texas Tech women’s tennis team came back from trailing 1-0 to defeat Arizona State 4-3 on Saturday. The Lady Raiders won with four single match victories.
The women’s tennis team defeated Arizona State in a 4-3 comeback victory to improve its overall record to 5-4 for this season.
The match started with the teams of sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Margarita Skriabina, along with senior Reagan Collins and freshman Bojana Marinkov, up 2-1.
However, Peet and Skriabina could not hold their lead and were down 2-5. The Sun Devils took advantage of the lead and they lost 3-6.
Collins and Marinkov continued to lead the Sun Devils 4-3 and added two more point to their score to win 6-4.
With an even 1-1 score, sophomore Nell Miller and freshman Lisa Mays were down 1-2, but came back and tied it up 5-5. The Lady Raiders headed to a tiebreaker to decide the doubles point and ended the set with a 7-6 loss.
Arizona State took the doubles point to lead 1-0 going into the singles portion of the match.
During the singles matches, Marinkov won her first set 6-1 while freshman Isa Di Laura was shut out by her opponent 0-6.
Peet and Mays were the next Lady Raiders to fall with a 4-6 loss in both their first sets.
Skriabina won her first set 6-4 and Miller tied the Sun Devil opponent several times before securing the 7-6 victory.
During the second set, Mays won 6-3 to force a third set against the Sun Devils. Marinkov lost her second set 5-7 to face her opponent in a third set as well.
Soon after, Miller was the first Lady Raider to put a point on the board with a two-set sweep, winning her second set 6-4. This point tied the match 1-1 for the Lady Raiders.
Marinkov won her second set 5-7 and continued to lead during her third set. Marinkov finalized her last set with a 6-1 victory to add the second point to Tech’s score, making it 2-1.
Peet was down 3-5 and continued to be outmatched by her opponent, losing her second final set 5-7. This tied the match for the second time, 2-2.
The tie was short lived since Mays lost in her third set 4-6 to the Sun Devils, adding another point to their score so the Lady Raiders trailed 3-2.
Di Laura won her second set 7-6 to force a third set and though she was down 3-4, she came back and added three points to her score while stalling her opponent to finish the set with a 6-4 victory.
This tied the match 3-3 with only Skriabina left on the court.
Skriabina fell 4-6 during her second set which forced a third set. During the third and final set, Skriabina was down 2-3, but came back and defeated the Sun Devils 6-3. This added the final match point for the Lady Raiders to claim their victory.
The Lady Raiders return to conference play at 6 p.m. on Friday against Oklahoma State for the second Big 12 match on their schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.