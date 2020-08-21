On Friday, Texas Tech announced it will open the 2021 football season against Houston in the annual Texas Kickoff. The game will be at NRG Stadium in Houston over Labor Day weekend.
The Red Raiders have only ever participated in one other Texas Kickoff game, and it was in 2018 against Ole Miss.
The matchup between Tech and Houston dates back to 1951 with 32 games being played between the two. Although Houston leads the historical series with 18 wins to Tech’s 13, the Red Raiders have won the past three games against the Cougars.
In their last matchup, Tech won 63 to 49, and true freshman Alan Bowman threw for a Big 12 record 605 passing yards, per Tech Athletics. Former Red Raider Antoine Wesley also broke the Tech single-game receiving record with 261 receiving yards.
Texas Tech’s game against the Cougars will be televised on an ESPN network.
