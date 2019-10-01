Texas Tech’s volleyball team will play Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders have gone 11-5 this year following their 3-0 loss to No. 6 Texas on Saturday. The Wildcats are 6-7 so far this year, but are undefeated in conference and home play following their 3-1 win over Texas Christian, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Texas Tech defeated Kansas State in both matchups last season by scores of 3-1 and 3-2, according to Kansas State Athletics.
Senior Emily Hill is currently ranked second in the Big 12 in kills per set with 4.72, and ninth in the Big 12 in digs per set with 2.87, according to the release.
The game will be televised on ESPN+ and can be followed on Kansas State’s live stat feed on their athletics page.
