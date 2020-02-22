The Texas Tech men’s basketball team beat Iowa State 87-57 on Saturday night in Ames, Iowa for its second win over the Cyclones this season.
The Red Raiders improved to 18-9 (9-5 Big 12) after the win and are two games ahead of West Virginia for third place in the Big 12. Iowa State dropped to 11-16 (4-10 Big 12), and is eighth in the Big 12.
Tech looked strong from the start, jumping out to a 16-point lead in the first half after dropping 51 points on 18-25 shooting. Iowa State hit around 40 percent of its first-half shots, but was not able to contain the Red Raiders.
The Cyclones finished the game shooting 36 percent from the field and 29 percent from the three-point line. Iowa State also turned the ball over 15 times, 11 of which came in the second half, and only made 19 field goals.
The Red Raiders ended the game shooting 57 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from the three-point line and 89.5 percent from the free-throw line. Tech assisted on almost half of its field goals, picking up 15 assists on 32 made field goals and turned the ball over 12 times.
Freshmen guards Jahmi’us Ramsey and Kevin McCullar recorded new career-highs against Iowa State on Saturday night. Ramsey finished with 25 points, five rebounds and a career-high seven assists while shooting 50 percent from the field. This is the seventh game this season where Ramsey has finished with 20-plus points. McCullar started for the second-straight game against the Cyclones and pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds and also recorded six points.
Kyler Edwards and TJ Holyfield were the other Red Raiders in double-digit scoring, recording 19 and 10, respectively. Edwards shot 70 percent from the field and added five rebounds and four assists to his stat line. Along with his 10 points, Holyfield swatted four shots and shot 75 percent from the field.
Guards Davide Moretti and Terrence Shannon Jr combined for 16 points and shot 50 percent from the field.
After playing just eight minutes against Kansas State on Wednesday, Shannon played 22 minutes against the Cyclones and finished with seven points and four steals. Senior guard Chris Clarke, however, did not play at all in the game as freshmen Clarence Nadolny and Andrei Savrasov recorded more minutes.
Nadolny and Savrasov played a combined 10 minutes and recorded nine points, remaining perfect from the field, shooting 3-3 combined.
Iowa State’s junior forward Solomon Young led the Cyclones in scoring, putting up 16 points on 5-6 shooting. Sophomore guard Rasir Bolton followed close behind with 13 points and shot 5-11 from the field before fouling out late in the second half.
The Red Raiders will be on the road again in their next matchup against Oklahoma at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the OKC Thunder’s arena in Oklahoma City.
