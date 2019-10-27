The Texas Tech men’s tennis team had three players advance to round 16 while two doubles pairs advanced to the quarterfinals on Saturday at the ITA Texas Regionals in Waco.
The team had a total of 12 wins on the day including 11 in the elimination bracket, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson and senior Parker Wynn started the day with a win in the round of 32 in doubles play, according to the release. The pair took an 8-6 win against the University of Texas-San Antonio. Senior Jackson Cobb and junior Ilgiz Valiev beat Texas Christian 8-7 for the second doubles victory for Tech.
Valiev advanced to the round of 16 with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Lamar’s Carlos Paton Canal, according to the release. Sophomore Franco Ribero also defeated his Lamar opponent 6-1, 6-1 while Thomson had a 6-2, 6-3 win over Abeline Christian's Savan Chhabra. Freshman Reed Collier also earned a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Southern Methodist’s Juan Jose Bianchi.
Wynn won his singles consolation match 6-2, 6-3 over SMU, according to the release. The senior will match up on Sunday at 10 a.m. with SMU’s Jordi Redelijk.
Valiev won his elimination match, 6-4, 7-6, against SMU’s Caleb Chakravarthi, according to the release. Collier earned a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 win in a three-match set against Rice’s Campbell Salmon. Ribero finished the second day of singles play with a 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 win over SMU’s Tamarit.
In the round of 16 in doubles play, Thomson and Wynn defeated Texas’ Jacob Bullard and Evin McDonald, 8-4, to advance to the quarterfinals on Sunday, according to the release. Cobb and Valiev also won their round of 16 match with an 8-6 win over SMU’s Ethan Leon and Roberto Rosales.
Sunday’s action will start with doubles quarterfinals when Wynn and Thomson play ACU’s Jackson Fine and Jonathan Sheehy at approximately 9 a.m., according to the release. Cobb and Valiev will play against Texas’ Christian Sigsgaard and Yuya Ito in their quarterfinals round.
Singles play will start at 10:45 a.m. with Valiev playing Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot while Ribero will play A&M’s Pierce Rollins, according to the release. Collier will play his singles match against SMU’s Leon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.