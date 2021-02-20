Starters For Tech:
Junior Mac McClung, freshman Micah Peavy, junior Kyler Edwards, sophomore Kevin McCullar and senior Marcus Santos-Silva started for the Red Raiders.
Final:
Tech’s comeback efforts came up short in a 62-51 loss against Kansas on the road Saturday.
Key-Plays
The Red Raiders got off to a slow start against Kansas; after the first field-goal by McCullar, Tech went on a two-minute scoring drought.
On the other hand, Kansas started efficient, shooting nearly 50 percent from the field through its first 10 points. They jumped out to a nine-point lead over a struggling Tech squad who was in a scoring drought.
However, Tech ramped up its energy on both ends of the court and skyrocketed their offensive efficiency. McClung, senior guard Jamarius Burton, Santos-Silva and McCullar all registered points to get Tech back in the game.
Both teams remained back and forth through the gut of the first half, but Kansas’ start kept them ahead for the larger portion of the frame.
The story of the first half was Tech’s paint defense. They allowed Kansas 12 points in the paint at the half without holding a single lead.
Tech also struggled from beyond the arc, knocking in only one of their six three-point attempts.
But in line with Tech’s struggles, their defense stood strong at points. A pair of steals from both Edwards and Burton were the focal point of Tech’s offensive resurgence, keeping them in contention with Kansas on the road.
Out of the half, Tech came out aggressive on both sides of the ball. Santos-Silva began with a block to jumpstart the Red Raiders.
But their momentum quickly shriveled at the hands of a scrappy Jayhawk team.
They began to separate to two ends of the spectrum: For Kansas, a 6-0 run, for the Red Raiders, a two-minute scoring drought.
Interior defense continued to be an issue for the Red Raiders, as Kansas continually looked for backdoor passes and post ups.
Tech began to get hot on the offensive end halfway through the second half and scored five of seven field goals.
They continued, and eventually clawed within six of Kansas.
But free throw shooting rendered the Tech comeback harder and harder to come by, as they shot 53 percent from the line on 16 attempts with four minutes to go in the game.
The Red Raiders then entered a 2:36 scoring drought while also struggling to take care of the ball down the stretch.
However, Tech was not done.
A trio of triples from McClung, McCullar and Shannon brought Tech back within one possession of Kansas 61-64, but a dagger by the Jayhawks put increased their cushion once again.
With time running out, Tech retreated on the attack, and ultimately fell on the road to Kansas.
Takeaways:
The Red Raiders struggled defensively, especially on the interior. Kansas had 24 points in the paint on Saturday afternoon, with their center leading the way with 17 on only three missed shots.
Tech’s shooting at both the charity stripe and beyond the arc were below average. The Red Raiders were 12-19 from the line and 5-15 from beyond the arc, which was inflated by three last-minute threes from Shannon, McCullar and McClung.
Tech’s second-leading scorer, Shannon, played in limited minutes, but struggled to find his groove. He finished with only five points on the night.
"As March nears you need every player on the floor to play their game, and today we were a player or two short." Tech head coach Chris Beard said.
The offensive load for Tech was fueled by 12 points from McCullar and Santos-Silva. McCLung also added 11 to the mix.
Up Next:
The Red Raiders will now turn their focus to their matchup against Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. on the road on Monday.
