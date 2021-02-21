After a comeback attempt, the Red Raiders fell by a final score of 5-4 to the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels.
The Tech lineup was as follows:
1. Dru Baker (RF)
2. Cal Conley (3B)
3. Dylan Neuse (CF)
4. Easton Murrell (DH)
5. Cole Stilwell (1B)
6. Jace Jung (2B)
7. Nate Rombach (C)
8. Max Marusak (LF)
9. Kurt Wilson (SS)
Rombach, who was named to the Big 12’s preseason all-conference team, made his season debut for Tech in the game after slashing a .308/.440/.677 line with 6 home runs and 27 RBIs in 2020.
Marusak also made his season debut for the Red Raiders in the game, starting in left field.
Braxton Fulford was surprisingly left off the lineup card after crushing a clutch 3-run home run into left field during the season opener.
Red Raider star RHP Micah Dallas was tabbed with the start for the contest in his return to the Tech starting rotation.
Dallas spent the entirety of the shortened 2020 season coming out of the bullpen for Tech as a reliever. Until Sunday, he had not started a game for Tech since his freshman season, when he went 7-2 with a 4.03 ERA and a 1.342 WHIP across 13 starts.
Dallas would oppose Rebels RHP Gunnar Hoglund on the other side.
After retiring Tech’s first five batters, Hoglund walked Jace Jung to give Tech their first base runner of the day.
Rombach stepped to the plate in his first game of the season looking to provide a spark and spark the team he did. Rombach immediately launched a towering two-run shot into left-center for the game’s first two runs.
Tech would lead 2-0 early.
The score stayed 2-0 for one full inning, before Ole Miss busted the game wide open with a 5-run 3rd inning.
Shortstop Jacob Gonzalez started the damage for the Rebels, cranking a 2-run laser shot into the right field bleachers to tie the game. From there the inning was a blur of fielding errors and base hits until finally Brendan Girton was called upon to get the Red Raiders out of the inning.
Dylan Neuse in particular had an error that shifted the momentum, losing a ball in center field that could have ended the inning. It put the batter at second base, and he would eventually score.
The Rebels did all of their damage in the inning with two outs.
After a hot start, Dallas finished the game allowing 5 runs in 2.2 innings pitched with 2 strikeouts. Of his 5 runs allowed, only two were earned.
Ole Miss would not score again.
Tech would then score next via a solo-home run off the bat of Dylan Neuse. The hit was originally ruled a triple, but upon replay review it was shown that the ball nicked the foul pole on its way down.
The solo-shot put the score at 5-3 Ole Miss.
Girton pitched well for Tech out of the pen. In 3.1 innings he did not surrender a single run and struck out four.
Eli Riechmann and Connor Queen also each threw scoreless innings for Tech out of the bullpen.
In the 8th inning, Tech had a prime opportunity to tie the game when Conley led off the inning with a double and Murrell and Stilwell drew walks. But after a Neuse strikeout, a Murrell caught-stealing, and a Jung strikeout, Tech came up with a back-breaking goose egg in the inning.
Tadlock said after the game that Murrell was not supposed to steal in that spot.
“He wasn't supposed to run. Not that I was mad at him about it, but he actually missed the sign,” Tadlock said. “To me you run on the next pitch most of the time. The full count [pitch]”.
The 9th was even more dramatic. Conley knocked in an early run with an RBI single to cut the deficit to one. Soon, the bases were loaded with two outs, down one for switch-hitter Easton Murrell against a right handed pitcher. After batting to a full count, Murrell popped up into right field and the game was over. 5-4 was the final.
“I think these games are going to serve us well.... moving forward. [And] from all aspects I mean from executing pitches, [to] putting your body in position ready to hit you know against good pitching, playing defense [and] playing and good team baseball, [we] got to do all this,” Tadlock said.
Tech falls to 0-2 now on the season, but will be back tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Globe Life Field for their last game of the classic against No. 7 Mississippi State.
LHP Mason Montgomery will start for the Red Raiders as they look to earn their first win of the season Monday.
