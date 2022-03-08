The Texas Tech golf team won the Trinity Forest Invitational, hosted by SMU, in Dallas on Tuesday. The Red Raiders’ tournament victory was their first of the spring season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders entered the tournament as the highest ranked school in the field at No. 23, but defeated No. 34 Nevada-Las Vegas and the No. 4 division two school Dallas Baptist, according to Golfstat.
The Red Raiders were led by freshman Chiara Horder and sophomore Gala Dumez who finished in a tie for fourth at +2 for the tournament, their highest finishes of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech first round kept them in contention, but the teams second round of the tournament was vital to their first-place finish in the early week tournament.
The Red Raiders finished the second round with a 12-stroke lead over the second-place team New Mexico.
Horder and sophomore Gala Dumez were solidly placed in the top-ten while senior Amy Taylor fell out of the top-ten after her second round.
Taylor finished in a tie for 18th with a two-over par performance in the tournament’s final round.
Junior Anna Dong and freshman Kylee Loewe competed as individuals in the tournament and finished 17th and 55th, respectively.
Tech’s freshman Libby Fleming finished in a tie for 29th, her second-best finish of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
On a cold morning, the Red Raiders were able to play par-golf in the final round and fend off the Lobos who cut the Tech lead to six-strokes in the middle of the round. Tech finished the tournament with a 14-stroke lead over New Mexico.
Tech's next weekend of action is March 18-20, when the Red Raiders will compete in the Mountain View Collegiate, hosted by the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.
