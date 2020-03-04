While the No. 2 Texas Tech baseball team’s starting pitching has had a hot start to the season, the Red Raiders’ bullpen has proven to be one of the deepest in the nation.
“I really do think that we have one of the deepest bullpens and starting rotations in the nation,” sophomore pitcher Micah Dallas said. “I think that it’s going to be something special to watch.”
After losing key arms from last season’s team such as Taylor Floyd and Dane Haveman, the Red Raiders’ bullpen has responded well despite losing two of their leaders in strikeouts. Nine pitchers returned from last year’s squad, including four of the Red Raiders’ five starters this season.
Tech has posted a 13-1 overall record this season, and the Red Raiders’ relief pitching has played a pivotal role in the team’s success. Of the pitchers who have thrown in more than one appearance, Tech’s bullpen has posted a 1.83 combined ERA, giving up 11 earned runs in 54.2 innings pitched. Those pitchers have also recorded a WHIP of 0.86 as they have given up just 32 hits and 16 walks. The bullpen has also recorded 72 strikeouts this season.
“We’ve got a lot of arms down there,” head coach Tim Tadlock said regarding the bullpen. “We got some guys that have bought in to executing pitches and not just throwing hard. It’s going to be fun to watch those guys come together as the year goes.”
Among the returners, seniors John McMillon and Connor Queen have provided experience and consistency to the Red Raiders’ bullpen.
McMillon has had a good start to his season, recording the second-most strikeouts of pitchers coming out of the bullpen with 13 in 5.2 innings pitched. The highlight of his season thus far came in the first game against No. 9 Florida State, where he pitched through 2.1 innings, striking out seven of his nine batters faced and giving him credit for the Red Raiders extra-inning win over the Seminoles. This season, McMillon has posted a 1.59 ERA.
McMillon is a veteran arm on the team as he recorded the second-most strikeouts of the relief pitchers with 67. After posting the team’s fourth-lowest ERA, he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers organization in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, but decided to return to Tech for his senior season. McMillon is also one of the only collegiate pitchers to consistently throw a 100 mph fastball.
“John definitely does a good job at throwing the ball hard. I think everyone knows that, and his work ethic is a big part of that,” sophomore starting pitcher Mason Montgomery said. “From the pitching side of it, he’s really good at competing every pitch and working one pitch at a time, whether that be a fastball or a slider. Whatever he’s throwing, he’s really good at staying locked in every single pitch.”
Along with McMillon, Queen has started the season strong with his performance at the mound. He is one of four pitchers who have been at the mound for more than one appearance to post a 0.00 ERA. He is also one of three pitchers to not walk a single batter this season in 5.0 innings pitched. Queen’s performance is not a surprise, as he led the pitching staff last season with a 1.06 ERA.
“Connor does a good job at mixing a little bit more,” Montgomery said. “He doesn’t have as much of a power fastball as John, but he’s got his curveball that does really well. It really works for him and overall, he does what John does and tries to be better every pitch.”
Along with the seniors’ performance at the mound, Montgomery said they have also impacted him off of the field.
“They’re good leaders,” Montgomery said. “I’ve kind of watched what they do, try to follow in their footsteps a little bit. They both work hard on and off the field, and I just try to put that into my daily routine. As far as pitching, what we all try to work on is being better every outing and being better every pitch. That’s something I try to follow them by.”
One of Tech’s biggest arms coming out of the bullpen is Dallas. Last year, Dallas was the Red Raiders’ Friday starter. Dallas ranked third on the team with 84 strikeouts. The two pitchers who recorded more strikeouts continued their careers professionally.
“I love the adrenaline rush from pitching, it’s something I can’t even describe,” Dallas said. “When I go out there, I put everything I have and I give it my all. If my emotion comes out, then it comes out. I think it fires up the team and some fans a little bit.”
In his first season coming out of the bullpen, Dallas has had the most time at the mound with 10.2 innings pitched. Dallas leads the relievers with 16 strikeouts and has had good control with his pitches, not walking a single batter this season. In his three appearances, Dallas has posted a 0.84 ERA this season, giving up one earned run.
Along with the returning pitchers, several new arms have had an immediate impact on the team, including junior left-hander Jakob Brustoski. Although this is his first season at Tech, Brustoski is used to the spotlight after his sophomore season with Sinclair Community College. In his sophomore season, Brustoski recorded 12 saves while posting a 2.35 ERA in 23 innings pitched. After his time at Sinclair, Brustoski was ranked the No. 19 JUCO prospect for the 2019 MLB Draft by Perfect Game.
This season, his experience has helped the Red Raiders as he has appeared in five games, posting a 0.00 ERA through 8.0 innings pitched. He gave up his first and only hit of the season Wednesday against UNLV. He has also struck 11 batters out, ranking third among the pitchers coming out of the bullpen.
“He’s a really big arm for us, and he’s really just fun to watch,” Montgomery said. “It’s kind of funny watching him because he’s such a nice guy, but when he’s on the mound, he’s a different person, he’s ready to go at it. He’s fun to watch especially because he kind of has that dog mentality, ‘You’re not going to beat me, I’m better than you.’ And he does a really good job showing that, and he does get better every pitch, and I think the few outings he’s had, he’s progressively gotten better and better and that’s really cool to watch.”
Along with Brustoski, the freshmen duo of Andrew Devine and Brandon Hendrix have taken the role of being the Red Raiders’ closers this season.
Devine has appeared in four games for an inning each. He has helped close the game for the Red Raiders in each of his games, posting a 2.25 ERA after giving up one earned run in his first collegiate appearance. Devine has also recorded seven strikeouts this season, giving up no walks.
“He’s got a chance to be really good as a lot of these guys do,” Tadlock said regarding Devine. “He’s got an electric arm.”
Hendrix has made three appearances on the mound this season, but he has given up two earned runs this season in 4.0 innings of work. Both runs were given up in his two-inning outing against Southern, keeping his opponents runless in his other appearances. Hendrix has struck four batters out this season.
Other relieving pitchers who have made more than one appearance this season include junior Riley Ramsey, sophomore Eli Riechmann, junior Ryan Sublette and junior Kurt Wilson.
The Red Raiders’ bullpen will look to continue their success over the weekend as Tech will host Rice for a three-game series. Following the weekend series, Tech will play a two-game midweek series against No. 13 Mississippi State before hosting West Virginia to start Big 12 play.
