Texas Tech Track and Field opened its season with a flurry of school, national and worldwide records.
For the first time in 10 months, Tech’s indoor Performance Center track and field facility was put to usage at the Corky Classic, a one-day, season-opening event for many schools to lead off the track and field season.
“So thrilled to get to compete again, it’s been such a long time,” Tech track and field head coach Wes Kittley said. “Really pleased overall with our first meet of the year, both on the men and the women’s side.”
Kittley’s appreciation for his program’s performance was not an overstatement.
The Red Raiders broke three school records and also had two global record-breaking performances on the day.
To lead the day, Tech women’s jumper, junior, Ruth Usoro, broke the world record on her first jump of the day. Her triple jump measured 46’-10.25” (14.28m), according to Tech Athletics. This was the furthest anybody has jumped in the world on the year and also the second longest in NCAA history.
But her record-breaking performance in the triple jump was not the last of Usoro. She continued on to the long jump where she recorded a 21’-4.25”(6.51m) mark, which won her the event and earned her a meet record, according to Tech Athletics.
“That triple jump was just phenomenal,” Kittley said. “I really feel both of those marks will put her in the national meet, especially that triple jump.”
“It’s overwhelming and it’s a blessing because I never thought I could go that far," Usoro said.
Making school, national and Nigerian history on Sunday, Usoro was not hesitant to redirect her praise.
“I felt very grateful to God and I’m really just thankful to God … He’s the one who made this happen,” she said.
Shortly after, Tech graduate student Takieddine Hedeilli, who was declared eligible by the NCAA just 24 hours prior, continued the role of excellence for the Red Raiders.
In the 800m run, Hedeilli scored a 1:45.98 in the event to claim the fasted 800 m time in the world, his time also broke the school record.
“That 800 was pretty special,” Kittley said. “Taki was just phenominal; it was the greatest 800-meter race I’ve seen indoors in a long, long time.”
But it was not an easy process for Hedeilli, whose accomplishment has been a long time in the making.
“I have been working for this like for eight years,” Hedeilli said. “I was waiting for this competition to come.”
In the sprinting competitions, Courtney Lindsey made his presence known in his Tech debut with numerous records.
First, Lindsey ran the seventh-fastest time in school history, according to Tech Athletics, marking a 6.59 second sprint, good for third in the world. Less than an hour later, he shifted his focus to the 200m sprint, where his time of 20.45 placed him eight in school history while being only the second athlete on the globe to run the event in under 21 seconds.
While Tech excelled on the track portion of the meet, the powerful throwers, lifters, jumpers and vaulters were also making a strong impression.
Senior thrower Gabe Oladipo threw a 71’-10.75” (21.91m), breaking his personal best of last season by nine inches, according to Tech Athletics. This is no new feat for Oladipo, who has registered six top-10 marks for the program in his eight total meets at Tech.
In the shot put realm, Tech thrower Kayli Johnson won her event in sweeping fashion with a 51’-1” (15.57m), according to Tech Athletics, in the weight throw, Johnson threw for 60’-6.5” (18.45m). She won both events.
On the younger side of things, Tech’s freshman had standout performances as well.
The freshman tandem of Owen Likins and Miller Edward Rush both debut at Tech with first place victories in their respective events.
For Likins, a 2:26.44 earned his a win in the 1000m; for Rush, a gold medal followed his 4:20.46 performance on the one-mile run.
The Red Raiders will be back in action on Saturday at the Red Raider invitational. It will begin at 11 a.m. and be streamed on Big 12 now on ESPN+.
