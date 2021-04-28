The No. 11 Red Raiders, fresh off a series loss to Baylor, defeated the New Mexico Lobos at home Wednesday afternoon by a final score of 10-4.
The Red Raider offense came out firing.
Freshman shortstop Cal Conley and junior catcher Braxton Fulford both smacked two-run home runs early to propel the Red Raiders to a comfortable lead.
When the second inning came to a close, Tech led 7-0.
Freshman RHP Brendan Girton started the game for the Red Raiders. He had a 1-0 record, 5.63 ERA and 1.813 WHIP in 16.0 innings pitched heading into the start, according to baseball-reference. This was Girton’s second start of the year.
Girton’s day for the Red Raiders did not last long, though, as he was yanked from the game before the start of the third inning after tossing 2.0 scoreless and hitless frames for Tech. He would later receive the win for Tech.
New Mexico’s RHP Nathaniel Garley took the hill opposite to Girton for the Lobos. He had an 0-1 record and 4.41 ERA in 34.2 innings pitched heading into the contest.
Garley’s day pitching for the Lobos came to a close after only 0.2 innings pitched. In that short time, he allowed three earned runs on two walks and one hit. He would eventually take the loss in the game.
New Mexico got on the board with an RBI-double from designated hitter Jack Silverman in the top of the fourth inning, but the Red Raiders quickly responded with a three-run fifth.
Junior designated hitter Cody Masters, sophomore outfielder Max Marusak and freshman second baseman Jace Jung all drove in runs in that fifth inning, with Masters hitting a solo-home run.
Tech led 10-2 heading into the seventh inning following another New Mexico run in the top of the sixth.
The Lobos scored another pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning, but by then, it was too little, too late, and Tech went on to win the game 10-4.
“You always got to be ready to attack and, you know, ready to play your best baseball,” Fulford said after the game. “You know there's no better time than now. And, yeah, I think we have a sense of urgency going ... Into any game really”.
The Red Raiders used eight pitchers in the contest, with no singular reliever pitching more than 2.0 innings.
“I was really proud of the way all of them threw the baseball,” head coach Tim Tadlock said in the postgame news conference. “Some of them had some adversity, some didn't. Thought they handled that just fine, thought they continued to just try to execute pitches and control what they can control”.
The Red Raiders improved to 28-10 overall on the season, while the Lobos fell to 9-17.
Tech will play next in Austin this Friday night when they take on the No. 3 Texas Longhorns. That game and series will be streamed on ESPN+.
