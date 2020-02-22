The No. 1 Texas Tech baseball team bounced back from its loss on Friday, defeating Stanford 7-2 on Saturday at Dell Diamond.
With the win, the Red Raiders are now 5-1 this season. Tech is also 1-1 at the Round Rock Classic with its final game set for Sunday against Houston.
Junior RHP Bryce Bonnin started the game at the mound for Tech. After striking out his first batter of the day, Bonnin walked Christian Molfetta. Despite being the only walk he gave up on the night, Molfetta was sent home as Tim Tawa fired one over the left-field wall for a two-run homer. The home run gave Stanford an early 2-0 lead as Bonnin closed the top of the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell answered back with a solo home run over the left-field wall to cut the Stanford lead 2-1.
The Red Raider prevented the Cardinal from adding any runs in the second inning, ending the top of the inning with two consecutive strikeouts from Bonnin. In the bottom of the inning, junior center fielder Dylan Neuse doubled to right-center and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He was then sent home off a sac fly to left field hit by junior catcher Braxton Fulford. The score tied the game 2-2 going into the third inning.
After a quiet third inning for both teams, freshman designated hitter Nate Rombach opened the bottom of the fourth inning with a walk after four-straight balls were thrown. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third after senior second baseman Brian Klein grounded out to second base. Neuse then sent a grounder to third and reached first on a fielder’s choice as Stanford tried to prevent the run at home. The throw was too wide and Rombach scored off the throwing error, giving Tech a 3-2 lead.
Bonnin kept the Cardinal scoreless after giving up the two-run homer in the first inning, striking out nine batters in 5.0 innings of work. Bonnin was relieved by sophomore RHP Micah Dallas at the start of the sixth inning and Dallas continued with the heat, striking three batters out to end the top of the inning.
Continuing his success at the mound, Dallas opened the seventh inning with a strikeout. After giving up a single, a Stanford batter sent a grounder to Stilwell at first base. Stilwell tagged first and made the throw to second for a Red Raider double play to end the top of the inning. Dallas was fired up, jumping and flexing as he made his way to the dugout.
Backing Tech’s defense, sophomore right fielder Dru Baker opened the bottom of the inning with a single to center field. He was then sent home as freshman third baseman Jace Jung tripled to right-center, giving Tech a 4-2 lead. Stilwell followed with a single through the left side, sending Jung home to increase Tech’s lead 5-2 with no outs.
Rombach followed with the fourth consecutive hit with a single to left field. Sophomore Tanner O’Tremba was sent to pinch-run for Rombach but got nowhere as Klein grounded into a double play. As Stilwell advanced to third, he crossed home as Neuse recorded an infield single to the shortstop. The Red Raiders headed into the eighth inning with a 6-2 lead.
After a three up, three down inning for Stanford in the eighth inning, freshman shortstop Cal Conley doubled to right field to open the bottom of the inning. Conley moved to third base as freshman left fielder Dillon Carter landed a sac bunt. He then saw his opportunity as he crossed home on a wild pitch, growing Tech’s lead 7-2.
The Red Raiders maintained their lead, keeping the Cardinal runless in the ninth. Dallas finished the game with six strikeouts and two hits in his 4.0 innings of work. In two games and 7.0 innings pitched, Dallas has maintained a 0.00 ERA, striking 11 batters out.
Following the five-run win, the Red Raiders will head back to Dell Diamond for their final game at the Round Rock Classic. Tech will take on Houston at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.